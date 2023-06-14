Exclusive: New plans for people of Aberdeen to have say on looming council cuts – after recent budget backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: New plans for people of Aberdeen to have say on looming council cuts – after recent budget backlash

The local authority is rolling out major changes to the budget-setting process, offering the public the chance to help shape how the city is run.

By Ben Hendry
The people of Aberdeen will be able to influence spending plans for 2023-24.
The people of Aberdeen will be able to influence spending plans for 2023-24. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The people of Aberdeen will have their say on how public money should be spent long before the council decides on the next round of cuts.

This spring, councillors sent shockwaves across the city as they voted to close six libraries and two swimming pools.

A children’s music programme in Torry suffered a huge reduction in funding, while bus services were slashed, the cost of school meals increased and council tax went up.

The controversial cutbacks were pushed through to recoup almost £47 million.

It’s thought similar savings will need to be made in the years ahead.

Campaigners launched valiant efforts to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool before it closed in April. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Protests followed ‘difficult’ Aberdeen budget cuts

Ruling politicians claimed they had to make those “difficult decisions” three months ago to look after the poorest in the city.

But that wasn’t enough to prevent furious protests taking place, with hundreds of residents feeling their voices had been ignored.

Efforts are now being launched to remedy that…

Under a new scheme, the public are being offered an unprecedented level of insight into spending proposals usually kept under wraps until days before the annual budget meeting in March.

The eventual results could be used to shape the city for years to come.

The below table shows how much money people in Aberdeen are paying out in council tax following a 5% increase rolled out in April:

Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

How will it work?

The first stage of the new system would be “gathering information” on what Aberdonians see as the city’s “main priorities”.

A new website would be launched this summer, with people able to rank areas such as education and roads according to how important they think they are.

Resources director Steve Whyte revealed the "intention" is to have turf laid on the Union Terrace Gardens lawn by the end of May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Resources director Steve Whyte is one of the top brass overseeing the new project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

People would be able to say how they feel the budget should be spent, identifying what general areas should receive the most and least cash.

It’s hoped that a bumper response will leave those holding the purse strings in no doubt as to what the people value most.

What happens next?

Following that exercise, feedback would be reported back to councillors.

This would allow the local authority’s political groups to “begin preparation for their
own budget”.

Meanwhile, top officers will be working on in-depth plans to balance the books in an increasingly tough environment.

It will be at this point that individual potential savings are identified.

People were furious about the decision to close 140-year-oild Woodside Library, braving torrential rain to protest the plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The results of the public survey will “provide a context for that work”.

Councillors would then enter a series of workshops to ensure they are well briefed on each of the savings options.

Public will then have say on each of the proposed Aberdeen budget cuts

The next stage, hoped to be reached by autumn, would see the full list of potential cuts being revealed to the public.

Going beyond simply identifying areas which should be prioritised, it will detail the specific items being placed on the chopping block.

Finance convener Alex McLellan announced the spending plans a few months ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

That would mark a drastic change in approach.

For instance, this year the options were unveiled on the evening of Thursday, February 23, ahead of the crunch meeting on Wednesday, March 1.

That left shocked campaigners scrambling to avert the cuts in a desperate battle against the clock.

The new approach would mean such affected groups have months to make their case to decision-makers.

We broke the news in the days ahead of the meeting. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Public opinion would be known by the end of the year

It will also mean that the people of Aberdeen are given plenty of time to let the cash-strapped council know what really matters to them.

The findings of that second survey will go before councillors by the end of the year.

That report will include “options proposed by the public”.

Papers explaining the new process say that each suggestion from the major consultation will have to be rigorously assessed.

Experts will ensure they are “legally competent” and “affordable” before being weighed up.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill and his new SNP counterpart Christian Allard. The new man offered little hope for those wanting public cash for a new Aberdeen FC stadium. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill and his new SNP counterpart Christian Allard. The new man offered little hope for those wanting public cash for a new Aberdeen FC stadium. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

By the middle of February, each council group will have drawn up their own financial blueprints for the year ahead.

These will be voted on in March.

Would you be keen to take part in the massive public survey? Let us know in our comments section below

Why are future Aberdeen budget cuts inevitable?

The council is in the midst of a perfect storm of financial challenges.

And that doesn’t look likely to ease up any time soon.

Setting the scene for this year’s brutal budget, finance bosses blamed a lack of funding from the Scottish Government.

Jonathan Belford, chief finance officer, was open about the challenges facing the council as the budget was set. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But that comes at a time when the council’s power bills have rocketed by £5 million.

Meanwhile, inflation is soaring and even the invasion of Ukraine is piling pressure on resources.

Read our guide to the continuing cash crisis here.

The future of Aberdeen

