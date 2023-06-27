NHS Grampian has apologised after sending misleading letter due to error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

NHS Grampian has apologised after sending misleading letter due to error

Douglas Ross MSP said the health board wants to close Hopeman and Burghead practices.

By Louise Glen
The picture shows Douglas Ross MSP in a suit holding a letter in his hand.
Douglas Ross MSP. Image: Jason Hedges.

NHS Grampian has apologised after missing a crucial word out of an email in error.

Instead of telling patients it was writing to ask opinions on the closure of Hopeman and Burghead GP practices, it said that “it was not” asking for views.

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross said the clerical error made it appear that the health board was disinterested in the opinions of patients.

The community has already come together in opposition to any plan to close the GP surgeries.

NHS Grampian wrote to Mr Ross to apologise, however, he has not accepted the apology.

Instead he has accused NHS Grampian of revealing its true intention in the letter, in that, it wants to close both the Hopeman and Burghead practices.

Lossiemouth-based Moray Coast Medical Practice has proposed shutting its Hopeman and Burghead practices and is asking patients to make the eight-mile journey instead.

NHS Grampian had written to patients asking them their views.

But when it was outlining why it was writing the letter the author made a mistake.

NHS Grampian left out the word “only” in its letter to patients.

One word of a difference

What was sent: “The aim of the consultation was not to ask people to vote on whether they thought the Hopeman and Burghead branch surgeries should remain open, but to determine whether the mitigations in place were sufficient to address concerns raised.”

A protest took to the streets to save Hopeman GP surgery. People walk along the street with placards.
Protest to save GP surgeries took to the streets in Moray. Image: David MacKay/ DC Thomson.

What was meant to be sent: “The aim of the consultation was not only to ask people…”

However, the Highlands and Islands MSP was not satisfied with the answer, saying he felt the health board was now “covering up” after revealing its true intentions.

He said: “While NHS Grampian claim they missed out a word in their letter to me, many local residents believe they are covering up for making their true position known in a public document.

Ross tells NHS Grampian community support is overwhelming

“The community voted overwhelmingly to support the retention of these two practices but from their initial response to me the chief executive of NHS Grampian suggested it was never the intention to gauge the support of keeping these surgeries open.”

He continued: “It looked as though NHS Grampian had failed to be upfront all along about their consultation.

“Now the health board have only created unnecessary confusion, by embarrassingly claiming that they missed out a key detail in the first place.”

The health board apologised in a letter to Mr Ross, saying the word “only” had been missed out in error.

More from Press and Journal

Neil Jolly
Man found dead at Aberdeen high rise property named
Boots shop frontage
Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK
Sandwich terns
Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature…
Fairview House Care Home, Fairview Street, Danestone, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give '100 per cent'
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson