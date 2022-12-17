Union Street: Talks on segregated bike lanes ‘will be back’ amid claims Granite Mile cycling is like fleeing Terminator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street: Talks on segregated bike lanes ‘will be back’ amid claims Granite Mile cycling is like fleeing Terminator

By Alastair Gossip
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 17, 2022, 1:28 pm
Cycling along Union Street in Aberdeen has been compared to John Connor's attempts to escape killer autonomous cyborgs in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. There is no suggestion the rise of the machines is the future of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson/StudioCanal/Shutterstock
Cycling along the Granite Mile on a Wednesday morning has been likened to a high octane, action-packed Hollywood chase.

“When I ride my bike on Union Street, I feel like the kid from the film Terminator 2,” Aberdeen Cycle Forum spokeswoman Rachel Martin told councillors this week.

It came as the authority was blasted for risking the safety of cyclists with £20 million Union Street plans that don’t include segregated lanes.

Spokeswoman for Aberdeen Cycle Forum, Rachel Martin, made the case for segregated bike lanes on Union Street - permanent versions of the ill-fated beach experiment which lasted only two months. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Ms Martin added: “There is a scene where he’s on his motorbike and being pursued by a terminator in a lorry, right behind him.

“It’s frightening and intimidating to have a large vehicle right behind you when you’re on a bike. And indeed, on my way to this meeting on Union Street, I found myself wedged between two buses.”

Union Street segregated bike lanes: Council blasted for ‘world class’ claims

The Schwarzenegger movie references followed a hostile verbal battering for the councillors.

Jon Barron, chairman of Grampian Cycle Partnership, chastised the suggestion Aberdeen city centre would gain “world class” cycling and walking infrastructure under the agreed revamp plans.

“Ask yourselves this,” he fumed.

“What’s world class about the traffic management proposals for Union  Street in front of you? What’s world class about forcing cyclists – especially those less experienced and confident – into a space not segregated and separated?”

And, maybe moved by the evidence heard, councillors backed having another look at what could be done.

Segregated cycle lanes were rejected for Union Street six months ago

Re-examining segregated cycle lanes on Union Street almost brings discussions back to where they were in June.

It was six months ago that the SNP and Liberal Democrats benched pedestrianisation plans for Union Street central.

The central, two-laned stretch of Union Street in Aberdeen. Buses will retain access to the stretch, using new laybys as stops.
Instead, they voted through a scheme to reduce the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch to two lanes.

The hotly debated, 300-metre section of road would be used by cyclists, taxis and buses as it is now. Laybys would provide stops along Union Street’s busiest strip.

And at that time, nine Union Street layouts with segregated cycle lanes were rejected.

During the Covid pandemic, dedicated and separated bike lanes were installed at the beach.

They lasted two months before councillors bowed to pressure and had them removed.

However, after the damning words from cycling lobbyists, the idea will now be looked at again.

Segregated bike lanes ‘crucial’ to encouraging more people onto two wheels

It won’t just be on central Union Street either. Streets around the new market and soon to be pedestrianisation Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate will be sized up for segregated cycle lanes too.

Separating bikes and motor traffic has long been the expected safety minimum for those on two wheels.

Jon Barron from Nestrans, pictured with Caroline Hood from Robert Gordon University, called on Aberdeen City Council to live up to its claimed "world class" status - and put in segregated bike lanes on Union Street. Image: Supplied.
Jon Barron from Grampian Cycle Partnership, pictured with Caroline Hood from Robert Gordon University, called on Aberdeen City Council to live up to its claimed “world class” status – and put in segregated bike lanes on Union Street. Image: Supplied.

Mr Barron – who works as an active travel development officer at regional transport body Nestrans – added: “Cycling is not for everyone but it needs to be for far more than it currently is. Shared spaces do not work.”

For the less experienced or more vulnerable, separation from traffic is “crucial to that”, the former roads police inspector said.

He also rejected concerns reprioritising Aberdeen’s roads in favour of pedestrians and cyclists would not work.

A common argument rehearsed is that the city lacks alternative east-to-west routes, due to lacking a grid roads system like Glasgow or Barcelona.

“These are excuses,” he told the council meeting.

Steps made on big change in Aberdeen city centre

The £20m work in Union Street central is expected to begin in August.

Whatever form the road finally takes, bus firms could be asked to limit speeds to 5mph as they currently are in nearby Broad Street.

That central part of Union Street also includes the £50m new market proposal, which was rubber-stamped this week.

The new market development in Aberdeen's Union Street. Segregated bike lanes could now feature in future designs. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Meanwhile, plans for the top and bottom of the Granite Mile will be brought forward next December.

An overhaul of roads surrounding the bus and train stations will be drawn up then too.

The plans have been described as creating a “welcome mat” for visitors to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen city centre transformation ramps up

SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll said: “The plans allow for progress for reducing vehicles in the city centre which will make the area a much more pleasant place to work, live, or visit.”

It comes as work is expected to begin on Monday on experimental road changes in the same area.

A map of the planned experimental roads changes in the city centre. They are to be put in place before the public is consulted. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Chunks of Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street will be blocked off for buses only.

Funding for the major roadworks in South College Street are tied to the so-called Guild Street bus gyratory.

A previous version suggested Jon Barron was speaking as a representative of Nestrans. He was making a deputation as chairman of Grampian Cycling Partnership.

The future of Aberdeen

