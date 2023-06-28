Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a week

The theft of rainbow flags from two Moray secondary schools has been condemned – with police “keeping an open mind” about them being linked.

The rainbow flag that has been flying at Milne’s High School in Fochabers has been taken, with police being informed about its disappearance.

It comes, as a pride flag and flagpole that belonged to Elgin Academy was stolen from the Morriston Road area of Elgin on Thursday last week.

The flag was up as part of Pride Month, with the school holding their own pride celebration on Friday last week.

A police spokesman said officers will “keep an open mind” with regards to the thefts being linked, adding: “We were made aware at around 12.20pm on Wednesday June 28 of the theft of a flag at a school in the Fochabers area.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1615 of June 28.”

The chairman of Pride in Moray David Harrison said that the incidents are “really alarming”.

He said that he hopes it is “uneducated” individuals doing this, adding: “We’re obviously not happy and not best pleased. It’s kind of the third anti-LGBT incident we’ve had in the past month, so it’s kind of reinforced our presence and the need for a pride event this year.”

Moray Pride, which took place in the area for the first time last year, will be held in Forres on September 2 this year.

‘An equal opportunity place to live’

Mr Harrison added: “Pride is happening this year and it’s going to be a safe space for anyone who wants to attend.

“It doesn’t matter where they fall on the LGBTQ spectrum, we’re a safe space for everybody. We want to show everybody within Moray that Moray is an inclusive and equal opportunity place to live, no matter who they are.”

Earlier this month, the performance of drag queen Miss Lossie Mouth to children at Elgin Library was criticised by Moray MP Douglas Ross, who called it “totally inappropriate”.

However, Mr Ross condemned the theft of the flags, saying: “These incidents are unacceptable and distressing for many people in the local communities, as well as pupils at these particular schools.

“Pride month is a time for celebration and recognising the diversity that exists among our young people in Moray.

“I wish local police officers well in their efforts to ultimately find out who was responsible for stealing these flags from school buildings.”

‘Stand in solidarity’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead added: “I was really disappointed to hear of pride flags having been stolen from two secondary schools in Moray this week.

“This type of behaviour has no place in modern Scotland and sadly misrepresents the vast majority of people in Moray, whom I believe to be inclusive, respectful and in favour of equality.

“I know that this will be upsetting for many people, especially the LGBT+ community. I stand in solidarity with them and send them my support.”