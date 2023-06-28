Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a week

The pride flag at Milne's High School in Fochabers was believed to have been taken last night.

By Chris Cromar
Left - rainbow flag flying and right - Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison standing.
The Elgin Academy pride flag that was stolen and Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison. Image: DC Thomson.

The theft of rainbow flags from two Moray secondary schools has been condemned – with police “keeping an open mind” about them being linked.

The rainbow flag that has been flying at Milne’s High School in Fochabers has been taken, with police being informed about its disappearance.

It comes, as a pride flag and flagpole that belonged to Elgin Academy was stolen from the Morriston Road area of Elgin on Thursday last week.

The flag was up as part of Pride Month, with the school holding their own pride celebration on Friday last week.

Pride flag flying in Elgin.
The flag and flagpole that was stolen in Elgin. Image: Elgin Academy/Facebook.

A police spokesman said officers will “keep an open mind” with regards to the thefts being linked, adding: “We were made aware at around 12.20pm on Wednesday June 28 of the theft of a flag at a school in the Fochabers area.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1615 of June 28.”

David Harrison standing, with crowds behind him, at last year's Pride in Moray.
Pride of Moray chairman David Harrison. Image: David Harrison.

The chairman of Pride in Moray  David Harrison said that the incidents are “really alarming”.

He said that he hopes it is “uneducated” individuals doing this, adding: “We’re obviously not happy and not best pleased. It’s kind of the third anti-LGBT incident we’ve had in the past month, so it’s kind of reinforced our presence and the need for a pride event this year.”

Moray Pride, which took place in the area for the first time last year, will be held in Forres on September 2 this year.

‘An equal opportunity place to live’

Mr Harrison added: “Pride is happening this year and it’s going to be a safe space for anyone who wants to attend.

“It doesn’t matter where they fall on the LGBTQ spectrum, we’re a safe space for everybody. We want to show everybody within Moray that Moray is an inclusive and equal opportunity place to live, no matter who they are.”

Earlier this month, the performance of drag queen Miss Lossie Mouth to children at Elgin Library was criticised by Moray MP Douglas Ross, who called it “totally inappropriate”.

Douglas Ross standing in the Scottish Parliament.
Douglas Ross has condemned the thefts. Image: PA.

However, Mr Ross condemned the theft of the flags, saying: “These incidents are unacceptable and distressing for many people in the local communities, as well as pupils at these particular schools.

“Pride month is a time for celebration and recognising the diversity that exists among our young people in Moray.

“I wish local police officers well in their efforts to ultimately find out who was responsible for stealing these flags from school buildings.”

‘Stand in solidarity’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead added: “I was really disappointed to hear of pride flags having been stolen from two secondary schools in Moray this week.

“This type of behaviour has no place in modern Scotland and sadly misrepresents the vast majority of people in Moray, whom I believe to be inclusive, respectful and in favour of equality.

“I know that this will be upsetting for many people, especially the LGBT+ community. I stand in solidarity with them and send them my support.”

