Gun-toting teen threatened Union Street shoppers with replica weapon

A teenager who pulled out a replica handgun and pointed it at members of the public has been told he should consider himself lucky he isn’t going to prison.

Conner Crossley, 18, was on Union Street in Aberdeen when he removed the BB handgun from his waistband, loaded it and then pointed it at a passerby.

People on the street began to become concerned as they watched Crossley – who was 17 at the time – do the same thing to a second shopper only moments later.

Police raced to the scene after Crossley’s frightening behaviour was spotted on CCTV, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

A sheriff described the incident as “just about as serious as it gets”.

Gun was pointed at bank customer

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on June 21 last year CCTV operators saw a young male outside the Virgin Money store with what looked like a gun in his hand.

Crossley was seen loading the gun with a magazine of ball bearings and placing it in the waistband of his trousers.

“The accused then pulled it out and pointed it at a member of the public,” Ms Spark said.

“He then put the gun back in his waistband before doing the same thing to a second civilian who was walking out of the bank.”

Police arrived on the scene and discovered that Crossley’s handgun was a replica.

Crossley pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause what members of the public believed would be unlawful violence against them.

‘Intimidating and terrifying’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client had been under the influence of heroin and crack cocaine at the time of this offence.

“He had obtained the BB gun from a friend and he had it for protection – but the gun was not actually loaded,” Ms Pirie said.

“Mr Crossley was picked up by CCTV brandishing the item and this was seen by members of the public.

“He is deeply remorseful and he knows this would have been intimidating and terrifying.

“Thankfully, police officers were on the scene very quickly.”

Sentencing Crossley, Sheriff Sean Lynch told the teenager that while he appreciated the difficulties he had faced, his actions had caused serious concern among members of the public.

“This is conduct that is just about as serious as it gets,” he said.

“If you were older you would certainly be at risk of going to prison.

“However, you were only 17 years old at the time and you have pleaded guilty at the earliest stage.”

Sheriff Lynch made Crossley, of Straleel, Carrick, County Donegal, Ireland, subject to a six-month structured deferred sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.