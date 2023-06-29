Gun-toting teen threatened Union Street shoppers with replica weapon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gun-toting teen threatened Union Street shoppers with replica weapon

CCTV operators saw Connor Crossley brandishing the gun at members of the public.

By David McPhee
Connor Crossley was arrested for brandishing a replica handgun at members of the public. Image: DC Thomson.

A teenager who pulled out a replica handgun and pointed it at members of the public has been told he should consider himself lucky he isn’t going to prison.

Conner Crossley, 18, was on Union Street in Aberdeen when he removed the BB handgun from his waistband, loaded it and then pointed it at a passerby.

People on the street began to become concerned as they watched Crossley – who was 17 at the time – do the same thing to a second shopper only moments later.

Police raced to the scene after Crossley’s frightening behaviour was spotted on CCTV, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

A sheriff described the incident as “just about as serious as it gets”.

Gun was pointed at bank customer

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on June 21 last year CCTV operators saw a young male outside the Virgin Money store with what looked like a gun in his hand.

Crossley was seen loading the gun with a magazine of ball bearings and placing it in the waistband of his trousers.

“The accused then pulled it out and pointed it at a member of the public,” Ms Spark said.

“He then put the gun back in his waistband before doing the same thing to a second civilian who was walking out of the bank.”

Police arrived on the scene and discovered that Crossley’s handgun was a replica.

Crossley pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause what members of the public believed would be unlawful violence against them.

Connor Crossley was arrested for brandishing a replica handgun at members of the public. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Intimidating and terrifying’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client had been under the influence of heroin and crack cocaine at the time of this offence.

“He had obtained the BB gun from a friend and he had it for protection – but the gun was not actually loaded,” Ms Pirie said.

“Mr Crossley was picked up by CCTV brandishing the item and this was seen by members of the public.

“He is deeply remorseful and he knows this would have been intimidating and terrifying.

“Thankfully, police officers were on the scene very quickly.”

Sentencing Crossley, Sheriff Sean Lynch told the teenager that while he appreciated the difficulties he had faced, his actions had caused serious concern among members of the public.

“This is conduct that is just about as serious as it gets,” he said.

“If you were older you would certainly be at risk of going to prison.

“However, you were only 17 years old at the time and you have pleaded guilty at the earliest stage.”

Sheriff Lynch made Crossley, of Straleel, Carrick, County Donegal, Ireland, subject to a six-month structured deferred sentence.

