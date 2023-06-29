Shinty: Kingussie set sights on Mowi Premiership summit

Kingussie have the chance to top the Mowi Premiership for the first time this season when they play one of their three games in hand over leaders Newtonmore.

Any win against Lovat at Balgate tomorrow will take the Kings to the summit on goal difference and manger Iain Borthwick has spent the week mulling over his team selection.

He said: “I’ve had a couple of things to think about this week.

“James Falconer has been playing with a back injury so it may be time to give him a break, especially with the Camanachd Cup quarter-finals just a week away, while Calum Grant is off to Australia for four weeks through his work.”

Lovat defender Drew Howie is recovering from a dislocated shoulder while Callum Cruden begins a five-match suspension following his red card against Kinlochshiel last Saturday.

Kinlochshiel and Beauly meet at Rèaraig in the first part of a crucial double-header between the sides.

Shiel’s John MacRae made his return from injury in the reserve team last week.

Assistant manager Duncan MacLeod said: “Having John back is a big bonus but, with next week’s Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Beauly in mind, we must decide whether it’s best to keep John playing in the second team for another week rather than perhaps push him into the first team too soon.”

Defensive headache for Oban boss

Oban Camanachd, fresh from their Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup success last weekend, welcome Skye Camanachd to Mossfield.

Oban manager Gareth Evans has a defensive conundrum as he could be missing three of his recognised back four.

He said: “The Skye game will be too soon for both Daniel Sloss and Louie McFarlane while Scott McKillop suffered a gash to his lower shin in last week’s final and although the cut has been glued, it is still sore which could leave us three defenders short.

“Malcolm Clark took a blow to the hand, so he is another doubt.

“We have been told that Daniel MacVicar has been handed a four-match suspension following his red card which is a blow as he has been playing so well. We know we are in for a tough game.”

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod added: “We are missing a couple of players this week I’m afraid. Ruaraidh MacLeod and Neil MacVicar are both unavailable while Jamie Gillies has an ankle sprain, so he won’t play either.”

Caberfeidh defender Liam Symonds is suspended for the match against Kyles Athletic at Castle Leod.

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “I hope to have Ben Macdonald and Kyle Grant back this week.

“Scott Macphail is working but, other than that, it is the same squad as against Lovat a fortnight ago.

“Ruaridh Mackinnon retains his place after doing so well following his call-up from the second team.”

Kyles have slipped into the relegation zone as a string of injuries deprived them of a number of key players including John Whyte, Callum Millar, Innes Macdonald, Will Cowie and Scott Macdonald over recent weeks.

However, an improving situation sees them now travel north with a more recognised squad. Player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “I think we have pretty much a full squad to choose from for the trip to Cabers as most of our injured players are now back, and it will hopefully remain that way for the rest of the season.”

Both Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals take place at the Taynuilt Sports Field with Lochaber and Inveraray meeting first in a noon throw up.

Lochaber’s Brennan MacDonald misses out through suspension as does Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan who completes a five-match ban.

Later in the afternoon, Kilmallie from the Mowi National Division clash with Bute, who have a 100% record in Mowi South Division 1 so far this season.