Shinty: Kingussie set sights on Mowi Premiership summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie set sights on Mowi Premiership summit

A victory against Lovat at Balgate this Saturday would take Kings to the top of the table.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick.
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick.

Kingussie have the chance to top the Mowi Premiership for the first time this season when they play one of their three games in hand over leaders Newtonmore.

Any win against Lovat at Balgate tomorrow will take the Kings to the summit on goal difference and manger Iain Borthwick has spent the week mulling over his team selection.

He said: “I’ve had a couple of things to think about this week.

“James Falconer has been playing with a back injury so it may be time to give him a break, especially with the Camanachd Cup quarter-finals just a week away, while Calum Grant is off to Australia for four weeks through his work.”

Lovat defender Drew Howie is recovering from a dislocated shoulder while Callum Cruden begins a five-match suspension following his red card against Kinlochshiel last Saturday.

Kinlochshiel and Beauly meet at Rèaraig in the first part of a crucial double-header between the sides.

Shiel’s John MacRae made his return from injury in the reserve team last week.

Assistant manager Duncan MacLeod said: “Having John back is a big bonus but, with next week’s Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Beauly in mind, we must decide whether it’s best to keep John playing in the second team for another week rather than perhaps push him into the first team too soon.”

Defensive headache for Oban boss

Oban Camanachd, fresh from their Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup success last weekend, welcome Skye Camanachd to Mossfield.

Oban manager Gareth Evans has a defensive conundrum as he could be missing three of his recognised back four.

He said: “The Skye game will be too soon for both Daniel Sloss and Louie McFarlane while Scott McKillop suffered a gash to his lower shin in last week’s final and although the cut has been glued, it is still sore which could leave us three defenders short.

“Malcolm Clark took a blow to the hand, so he is another doubt.

“We have been told that Daniel MacVicar has been handed a four-match suspension following his red card which is a blow as he has been playing so well. We know we are in for a tough game.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil G Paterson

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod added: “We are missing a couple of players this week I’m afraid. Ruaraidh MacLeod and Neil MacVicar are both unavailable while Jamie Gillies has an ankle sprain, so he won’t play either.”

Caberfeidh defender Liam Symonds is suspended for the match against Kyles Athletic at Castle Leod.

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “I hope to have Ben Macdonald and Kyle Grant back this week.

“Scott Macphail is working but, other than that, it is the same squad as against Lovat a fortnight ago.

“Ruaridh Mackinnon retains his place after doing so well following his call-up from the second team.”

Kyles have slipped into the relegation zone as a string of injuries deprived them of a number of key players including John Whyte, Callum Millar, Innes Macdonald, Will Cowie and Scott Macdonald over recent weeks.

However, an improving situation sees them now travel north with a more recognised squad. Player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “I think we have pretty much a full squad to choose from for the trip to Cabers as most of our injured players are now back, and it will hopefully remain that way for the rest of the season.”

Both Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals take place at the Taynuilt Sports Field with Lochaber and Inveraray meeting first in a noon throw up.

Lochaber’s Brennan MacDonald misses out through suspension as does Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan who completes a five-match ban.

Later in the afternoon, Kilmallie from the Mowi National Division clash with Bute, who have a 100% record in Mowi South Division 1 so far this season.

Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under

More from Press and Journal

A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…
Elon Musk (left) and Mark Zuckerberg say they are planning to take part in a cage fight
Catherine Deveney: Forget Musk v Zuckerberg - I'm backing Prince Harry
Josh Meekings, who played for the Caley Jags from 2011 to 2017.
Josh Meekings: Dealing in Billy Mckay is 'no-brainer' for Caley Thistle
Eden Court's hugely-popular Under Canvas summer festival returns to Inverness from Wednesday July 5. Image: Supplied by Scott Begbie
Under Canvas festival ready to bring summer music and magic to Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire