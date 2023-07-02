Four Bridge of Don neighbours share £180,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery win

Four neighbours in Bridge of Don are celebrating after scooping a share of £180,000 thanks to their postcode.

The neighbours landed the win when their postcode – AB23 8FQ – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

Each ticket in the postcode was worth £30,000.

Craig Stephen, 44, landed an eye-watering £90,000 thanks to playing with three tickets.

He said: “It’s a big surprise. I think I’ll probably go on holiday somewhere, maybe down to Legoland, or it might even be Florida now it’s £90,000.

“I want to do up the house too.”

‘Might get a special bottle of whisky’

Whisky lover Mr Stephen added: “I think I’ll head to the pub to celebrate. I collect a few bottles of whisky so I might get a special bottle of whisky too.”

The other winners remained anonymous.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier went to Bridge of Don to hand Mr Stephen the cheque.

The TV personality and presenter said: “It was a pleasure to surprise Craig with a cheque for £90,000. I’m sure he and his neighbours will have an absolutely fantastic time spending their prize.

“Local charities have something to celebrate too, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players.

“They have raised more than £1.1 billion for charities and thousands of local good causes. Neighbours win and charities win. It’s the ultimate win-win situation.”

Aberdeen charity benefits

Aberdeen Action on Disability is one good cause that has benefited from the lottery, with a minimum of 33% of each ticket going to charity.

Earlier this year it received £10,000 to support people living with disabilities in the city.