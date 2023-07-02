Strathspey Railway: 160 years since the ‘iron horse’ first thundered through the Spey Valley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathspey Railway: 160 years since the ‘iron horse’ first thundered through the Spey Valley

Like all railways, the hard and dangerous work to establish the picturesque new Strathspey line alongside the tricky topography of the River Spey was undertaken by labouring navvies.

By Kirstie Waterston
Rail - Strathspey Railway 1968-11-XX Tunnel Brae ©AJL "The past of the Strathspey freight trains approaches Tunnel Brae with it sgolden woods and the Spey flowing bright and clear." Used in P&J 2023

Building the scenic Strathspey Railway along the meandering and rippling River Spey 160 years ago was a feat of engineering.

Despite being built by hand through frowning rock faces and narrow ravines, the railway took little more than a year to build.

Described as winding “like the coils of a huge serpent among romantic scenery”, the accomplishment of Strathspey Railway was celebrated widely.

Navvies built Strathspey Railway

In November 1860, proposals were first mooted for a railway between Dufftown and Abernethy.

It was to cover 34 miles between a junction with Keith and Dufftown Railway and the Inverness and Perth Railway junction.

The peeling paint from the old sign at Craigellachie Station in 1968. Image: DC Thomson

Work was well under way by December the following year with six locomotives already on order from Robert Stephenson and Co in Newcastle.

Like all railways, the hard and dangerous work to establish the new Strathspey line was undertaken by navvies.

Navvies were labourers who, armed with little more than spades and pickaxes, dug out 50ft railway cuttings and long tunnels for tracks.

Although well-paid by Victorian standards, navvies lived and worked in poverty, and hundreds died each year establishing Britain’s railways.

They were nomads who travelled to new railway sites with their families, and usually slept in basic huts next to the tunnels.

One of the very last regular freight trains on the Strathspey railway between Carron and Aberlour in 1968. Image: DC Thomson

Many people looked down on navvies, considering them uncouth, hard-living and hard-drinking vagrants.

But a fascinating, human interaction with the navvies building Strathspey Railway made the news in 1862.

Maverick Margaret meets the navvies

The new railway passed through the estate belonging to Margaret Macpherson Grant, an unconventional aristrocrat who lived at stately home Aberlour House.

Margaret was a bit of a maverick and deemed to be rather unladylike by society, so it was of no real surprise she befriended the navvies working alongside her land.

It was reported in the press that with “characteristic heroism” she had a look at the tunnel being built then found a wheelbarrow to pitch in.

To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. 160 years of the Strathspey Railway Picture shows; Aberlour House, home of Margaret Macpherson Grant.. Speyside. Supplied by DC Archive Date; 27/06/2023

Margaret, “in real navvie style”, then hurled a few barrowfuls of the ballast, or gravel,  from the cutting to the bank ahead.

The report said: “The men who were at work seemed really astonished at the feat, and gave three hearty cheers in honour of the young lady; some even declaring that there were those at work who could not perform the part so well as she had done.”

Margaret sent her thanks to the navvies and with her “customary liberality” said she would not forget them.

The next day she fulfilled her promise and sent her butler down to serve “a most substantial dinner” to the navvies, which was received with loud cheers.

Rail – Strathspey Railway 1968-11-XX Aberlour Station ©AJL<br />“Aberlour – the lucky station on the Strathspey Line that won’t close down and the reason why is shown in our picture: the freight train at the far end of the platform was carrying sixteen wagons of coal for this important coal distribution depot. But now the coal will come will come via Dufftown instead of via Aviemore, and the rest of the line will go dead.”

Railway completed on time and under budget

The work was carried out with such vigour that the railway opened to the public a whole month ahead of schedule on July 1 1853 instead of the estimated August 1.

And remarkably it was also within budget, coming in at a total of £227,903.

The line cost £6,000-a-mile to build, with the remaining spend made up by procuring land and building stations.

The directors of the Great North of Scotland Railway, along with investors, inspected the new line on June 25 1863.

Staff of Dufftown Station saying goodbye to stationmaster Alex Leitch, centre front, after 23 years’ service in 1932. Image: DC Thomson

It was the first time a train had travelled the length of the newly-completed route from Dufftown to Abernethy.

The special train started out at Aberdeen, and upon arriving at Dufftown was decorated with flowers for the onward journey.

With seven carriages and around 150 passengers, the train stopped at every station along the way, where officials inspected the infrastructure.

The iron horse in the Spey Valley

It was reported that “at every available point knots of people collected to witness what was to many of them the novelty of a railway train”.

One of the guests joining en route was Margaret Macpherson Grant, who had so enthusiastically accommodated the railway.

An account of the occasion was recorded in the Press and Journal on July 1: “The ride, especially to those who had never beheld the grand and romantic scenery of Strathspey, was one of rare enjoyment.”

The scenic River Spey in Aberlour. Image: Shutterstock

A detailed description was given of the sights and sounds as the ‘iron horse’ thundered through the Spey Valley to its Highland destination.

Mention is made of notable country residences belonging to the lairds and ladies of ‘Grant country’, and the “handsome” iron brig at Craigellachie.

Then, proceeding north, Speyside’s sentinel mountain Ben Rinnes “demanded the attention” of the passengers on the Strathspey Railway’s inaugural journey.

Bridge was feat of engineering

The steam engine pressed on, by now approaching a new crossing of the Spey – the Carron Bridge.

A vast arched, 150-ft ironwork span linking the Moray parishes of Knockando and Aberlour, it still stands today.

The impressive bridge was fabricated by Aberdeen engineers McKinnon and Co at the cost of £10,000.

Carron Bridge was the last cast iron railway bridge built in Scotland, but also provided a roadway for vehicles and path for pedestrians.

Carron Bridge was the last cast iron railway bridge in Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

Weaving through Speyside, the train crossed the Spey again, first at Ault Airder Burn, then again over the new Balnellan Viaduct, an structure of iron lattice and girders.

As the River Spey rolled on, so did the train, huffing and puffing to Ballindalloch Station and on to Advie.

Reaching Dalvey, the engine passed through “beautifully wooded hills and valleys” for another four miles to the Jacobite battlegrounds of Cromdale.

Finally, the train approached Grantown Station against the backdrop of the distant Cairngorn hills, still speckled with snow in midsummer, before terminating at Abernethy.

The former Ballindalloch Station, on the Strathspey Railway. Image: DC Thomson

A toast for Strathspey Railway

An excited crowd was ready to greet the first echoes of steam as the train pulled into Abernethy.

The arrival of the railway saw the village renamed Nethy Bridge to avoid confusion with Abernethy in Perthshire.

With appetites whetted by the bracing Highland air, the special guests arriving at Abernethy enjoyed a feast in the decorated engine shed.

Rather at odds with the industrial surroundings, the elegant banquet featured tables adorned with champagne and fruit.

A hearty toast was made to the “success of the Strathspey” and to the health of its engineers.

The cheeky pet goats of a railwayman at Grantown Station were a constant source of amusement in 1930. Image: DC Thomson

Although not everyone was so welcoming of the new trains.

It took a while for residents of this peaceful corner of Scotland to get used to the advent of the railway.

When the train made its journey by Glaick, not far from Grantown, an elderly lady heard it and believed the devil was upon her.

Startled, she hid in a lime kiln while cursing the engine in Gaelic.

