Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival

Portsoy Boat Festival was given the royal seal of approval as it returned to the north-east.

The annual event draws crowds in the thousands each year to the historic harbour in Portsoy.

First launched in 1993, the festival weekend will see more than 25 heritage boats drop anchor in the harbour to showcase the north-east’s longstanding maritime heritage.

This year’s event marks the 30th anniversary of the much-loved festival.

To mark the occasion, the Princess Royal officially opened festivities alongside her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

It will be her second visit to the event, having previously attended in 2009.

Pictures from the day show crowds of individuals braving the damp weather to take in the days festivities.