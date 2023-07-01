Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival

The annual event draws crowds in the thousands each year to the historic harbour in Portsoy. 

By Michelle Henderson
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Portsoy Boat Festival was given the royal seal of approval as it returned to the north-east.

First launched in 1993, the festival weekend will see more than 25 heritage boats drop anchor in the harbour to showcase the north-east’s longstanding maritime heritage.

This year’s event marks the 30th anniversary of the much-loved festival.

To mark the occasion, the Princess Royal officially opened festivities alongside her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

It will be her second visit to the event, having previously attended in 2009.

Pictures from the day show crowds of individuals braving the damp weather to take in the days festivities.

Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy welcomed hundreds of people to the seaside town for the festival today. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The weather stayed mostly dry with showers but this didn’t stop people turning up to enjoy the festival. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
These lovely ladies in the festival spirit. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne made an appearance at the boat festival. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne meets Buckie and Macduff Lifeboat Crews. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Fire station win the raft race. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lots of splashing around at the raft race. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Firestation pulling in their raft. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Happy smiles after winning the raft race. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nothing wrong with a bit of healthy rivalry. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A fantastic race enjoyed by all that took part. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Proud as punch with their raft. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
That looks heavy! Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne sampling Portsoy’s delicious whiskey’s. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A senior citizen graced us with his presence today! Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne having a chat with the cadets. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lots of fun and things to do at the festival today. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The rain didn’t put these ladies off celebrating the Portsoy Boat Festival. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A royal flag proudly waved outside a local mans house. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
This lovely lady came prepared! Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A fantastic turnout and the band keeping everyone in the festive mood. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pipe band marched through the village lined with crowds. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoying the pipers. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
This year’s event marks the 30th anniversary of the festival. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Its a good job people brought their umbrellas today! Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne having a walk down the main street. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
She looks to be having a lovely time at the festival today. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
More people with their umbrellas as they enjoy the festival. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

