Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido

A police operation was launched after concerns were raised for a person at Peterhead Lido.

Police and ambulance crews descending on the Aberdeenshire town, with officers later confirming that “concern” for a person were shared.

The incident at Peterhead Lido was reported shortly before 3pm, and officers confirmed it was concluded by 4pm.

Eyewitnesses said they saw numerous police in the area, and the ambulance service were also there.

They said concerns were raised after a person was seen fully clothed and in the water.

A spokeswoman for police said officers had received a report of a concern for a person who was traced by them.