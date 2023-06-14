Portsoy Boat Festival returns for its 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Portsoy Boat Festival returns for its 30th anniversary

The festival brings thousands to the small port town showcasing the north-east's maritime history and local produce.

By Ross Hempseed
A panoramic view of Portsoy harbour during the boat festival.
Crowds at the Portsoy Boat Festival in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Portsoy Boat Festival will return next month for its 30th anniversary.

Held at the historic harbour in Portsoy, the festival weekend showcases the north-east’s longstanding maritime heritage.

A flotilla of more than 25 heritage boats will drop anchor in the harbour, with crowds able to enjoy a packed programme of food, drink, music and dance.

The event draws more than 12,000 people to the small port town every year beginning back in 1993.

Boats at the harbour for Portsoy Boat Festival.
The event celebrates the heritage of Portsoy and a lifetime spent at sea. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

This year’s event is not only perfect for lovers of maritime history but of Aberdeenshire produce at a food fair on the Back Green.

Famous Aberdeen Angus beef, handmade pies, shortbread, oatcakes and Portsoy ice cream are just some of the delights festival goers can sink their teeth into.

Vendors will also sell their locally produced drinks, including whisky, gin, beer and freshly pressed apple juice.

These include Elgin’s Orchard, which produces up to 20,000 bottles of apple juice from 25 tonnes of apples.l

Inside Portsoy Ice Cream.
Portsoy Ice Cream. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

‘A real mix of businesses’ at festival

Twice Buried Rum Co, are bringing the Carribean flavour with their unique product made in Aberdeenshire using local botanicals and ripe strawberries from Barra Berries.

Some of the catering at the festival includes local seafood from the Crab Company and Seafood Bothy, pizza from Haydn’s Woodfired Pizzas, and delicious burgers or steak sandwiches from Bannerman Butcher.

Other options include vegan Thistle Catering, Spanish-influenced Paella Escocia and those with a sweet tooth, Popsey’s Pancakes.

Another major draw at the festival is the Raft Race, where brave participants are cheered on by crowds as they try to stay afloat in homemade rafts, with prizes for first place and best-dressed.

Rafters taking part in the raft race at the festival.
Rafters take part in the raft race at the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

David Urquhart, chairman of the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, said: “The festival really is a feast for the senses and the Food Fair has an abundance of delicious local flavours and products available to try and buy.

“We’ve brought together a real mix of businesses, many who have not attended the event before and some who come year after year.

“We’re certainly hoping for a sunshine-filled weekend and we’ve plenty of Portsoy ice cream to keep people cool while they enjoy our packed programme of entertainment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash