Portsoy Boat Festival returns for its 30th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Portsoy Boat Festival will return next month for its 30th anniversary.

Held at the historic harbour in Portsoy, the festival weekend showcases the north-east’s longstanding maritime heritage.

A flotilla of more than 25 heritage boats will drop anchor in the harbour, with crowds able to enjoy a packed programme of food, drink, music and dance.

The event draws more than 12,000 people to the small port town every year beginning back in 1993.

This year’s event is not only perfect for lovers of maritime history but of Aberdeenshire produce at a food fair on the Back Green.

Famous Aberdeen Angus beef, handmade pies, shortbread, oatcakes and Portsoy ice cream are just some of the delights festival goers can sink their teeth into.

Vendors will also sell their locally produced drinks, including whisky, gin, beer and freshly pressed apple juice.

These include Elgin’s Orchard, which produces up to 20,000 bottles of apple juice from 25 tonnes of apples.l

‘A real mix of businesses’ at festival

Twice Buried Rum Co, are bringing the Carribean flavour with their unique product made in Aberdeenshire using local botanicals and ripe strawberries from Barra Berries.

Some of the catering at the festival includes local seafood from the Crab Company and Seafood Bothy, pizza from Haydn’s Woodfired Pizzas, and delicious burgers or steak sandwiches from Bannerman Butcher.

Other options include vegan Thistle Catering, Spanish-influenced Paella Escocia and those with a sweet tooth, Popsey’s Pancakes.

Another major draw at the festival is the Raft Race, where brave participants are cheered on by crowds as they try to stay afloat in homemade rafts, with prizes for first place and best-dressed.

David Urquhart, chairman of the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, said: “The festival really is a feast for the senses and the Food Fair has an abundance of delicious local flavours and products available to try and buy.

“We’ve brought together a real mix of businesses, many who have not attended the event before and some who come year after year.

“We’re certainly hoping for a sunshine-filled weekend and we’ve plenty of Portsoy ice cream to keep people cool while they enjoy our packed programme of entertainment.”