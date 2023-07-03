‘Be a record-breaker’ is Billy Dodds’ plea to Caley Jags star Billy Mckay after contract news

Boss Billy Dodds is urging striker Billy Mckay to deservedly become Caley Thistle’s record goalscorer now his future has finally been settled.

The 34-year-old, who was out of contract this summer, weighed up offers from elsewhere, including from Championship rivals Ayr United, who tabled a tempting bid. However, on Monday morning ICT confirmed the red-hot attacker had agreed a two-year deal.

The former Northern Ireland international, who has scored 100 goals in 246 appearances across three spells with the club, is just one goal away from equalling Dennis Wyness’ club record.

And supporters were delighted to see him join the team on their first day of pre-season, with the competitive season starting on July 15 against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup.

‘Signing Billy is boost for everyone’

Head coach Dodds was thrilled to secure the services of Mckay, who scored 19 times last term, including a brilliant brace in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk.

He said: “Everybody had to be patient, but I am glad it’s done.

“I’m delighted Billy’s staying. He did have offers elsewhere – and that’s why it took so long. Billy had offers to mull over.

“The fact he’s decided to stay is brilliant for me, brilliant for the club and brilliant for Billy because he can go after the record. That’s what I wanted and breaking that record is also what he deserves.

“Last year, I asked him to be more all-action, to give a bit of everything, not just be happy with scoring goals.

“Billy was okay in the first half of the season, but he really kicked on in the second half of the season.

“He was a more complete player and that’s what I asked him to be. Billy benefited from it; his experience came to the fore. Signing Billy will be a boost for everyone.”

Caley Thistle’s season concluded on June 3 with their 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat against treble-winners Celtic.

This Saturday, their pre-season games start with a home friendly against League Two Elgin City, now managed by ICT Scottish Cup-winning star Ross Draper.