Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail

The interactive walking tour in Printfield will reveal the humble beginnings of a legendary man.

By Denny Andonova
Denis Law legacy trail locations
The legacy of Denis Law will be celebrated in his birthplace in Printfield. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Many know the story about the humble Aberdeen boy that grew to be one of the “greatest ever” footballers.

Denis Law probably didn’t realise that his first kickabout on Printfield Terrace all these years ago would be the start of a glittering career.

Playing with his brothers outside their home set the local legend on his journey to some of the biggest stadiums in the world.

And now these dear childhood memories will be recreated at his birthplace as a spotlight is shone on the area that made him.

Take a walk through Denis Law’s life and football career

The legacy of the Manchester United star could soon be immortalised with a interactive walking trail where his journey with the sport first began.

Council chiefs unanimously approved the project today, which aims to spread the word about Law’s achievements and give fans a newfound appreciation for his rise to fame.

Ten of the most memorable moments of his glittering career will be recreated in Printfield – from his first pair of football boots to the pinnacle in 1964.

First steps to becoming a legend

The legacy trail will begin at Clifton Court on Printfield Terrace and weave its way around Law’s home and local pitch.

The 400m track with art installations, murals and informative plaques will celebrate his Granite City roots and take fans on a journey through his upbringing.

It will also highlight some of the most prominent moments of his career – like signing for Manchester United and winning the FIFA Ballon d’Or.

 

 

A mural will be painted on the walls of Clifton Court. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
A life-size installation of Denis Law will pop out right outside his home on 6 Printfield Terrace.
A recreation of a photographer taken in 1962 when Denis Law visited his parents after signing for Manchester United. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Denis Law legacy trail installation
Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Denis Law legacy trail installation
Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Thomson.
Denis Law legacy trail installation
Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Denis Law legacy trail installation
Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Thomson.
Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Denis Law legacy trail installation
Image: Aberdeen City Council.

However, Labour councillors flagged some concerns as the scheme was progressed by the authority’s finance committee.

They questioned whether the council could be scoring an own goal by proceeding with the project without double-checking that copyright consent has been given for the images required.

And some doubts were raised about the £8,000 yearly upkeep costs.

Top brass reassured the committee that the scheme would not go ahead “until that is sorted out”.

Cost cutting at new Riverbank School could pay for Tillydrone’s Cruyff Court

