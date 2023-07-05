Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000

Four-bedroom property at Panmure Gardens is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk and retains period features including wood finishings, Georgian windows and fireplaces

By Jacqueline Wake Young
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents

South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is a family home that has it all, combining modern design with the character and charm of a traditional build.

The four-bedroom property at Panmure Gardens is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk and retains many traditional features including wood finishings, Georgian windows and eye-catching fireplaces.

It has been sympathetically upgraded and maintained by the current owners to provide a very special home.

Step inside this incredible Aberdeen manse…

South Manse at Potterton has lots of traditional features.

Upon entry the vestibule boasts a charming tiled floor and visitors are welcomed into the spacious hallway by an attractive stained glass door.

The spacious lounge has lots of character and features a striking fireplace with ornate wood and marble surround.

Set on semi open plan with the lounge is the dining area which allows ample space for formal dining, entertaining and features a Georgian window allowing natural light to flood the room.

Georgian windows and eye-catching fireplaces are among the attractive features.

Let’s take a look at the kitchen of this Aberdeen manse

Sure to be the hub of this home is the well-proportioned kitchen diner, fitted with solid wood cabinets and central island and anyone who loves being in the kitchen will be pleased to see there’s a Range Master cooker.

The kitchen also allows ample space for a range of dining furniture and is brightened by several windows, giving views over the rear garden making this the perfect spot to relax or entertain.

From the kitchen there is access to the utility room with worktop and storage space which can fit a range of appliances.

The kitchen has lots of room for dining furniture.

Also on the ground floor is the second family room/bedroom offering a nice area for informal sitting with a log burner with stone surround being the centrepiece of the room.

Wait until you see this windows

Completing the ground floor is the luxurious family bathroom, fitted with a white two-piece suite with roll top bath and benefitting from a decorative fireplace with surround.

The wooden staircase with ornate balustrades leads to three double bedrooms on the upper level.

The substantial master bedroom boasts unusual windows curving around the rear and enjoying views over the surrounding landscape.

The interesting windows of the master bedroom.

There is a dressing area and a good-sized en suite shower room with white two-piece suite with a separate shower cabinet.

There are two further well-proportioned double bedrooms, both of which feature lovely bay windows enjoying an outlook over the front of the property.

The upper floor also features an additional storage room which could alternatively be utilised as a home office and enjoys a private aspect in the property.

Completing the upper floor accommodation is the family shower room fitted with white two-piece suite with separate shower cabinet.

The bathroom with decorative fireplace.

Externally to the front there is a recently-fitted lock-block driveway which provides ample off-street parking for a number of vehicles and there is a sizeable garage.

How does the garden look?

The house sits on a large plot with mature gardens to the rear that are mainly laid to lawn and bordered with mature hedging.

The large rear garden provides the ample environment for children to play in or for outdoor entertaining and a patio area offers the ideal space for alfresco dining.

The rear garden also has a spacious granite outbuilding with slate roof that is fitted with power.

Price over £485,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The large garden with lawn and patio area.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Press and Journal

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare 'undoubted talent' Ross MacMillan from Inveraray
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Care home staff member Jolanta Gorska assaulted agency nurse Lorna Mackenzie at Cameron House on 25/10/22. Gorska was found guilty of assault and fined on June 22 2023, following a summary trial at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Cameron House care home staff member and attacker Jolanta Gorska (left); Cameron House care home (right)/assault victim agency nurser Lorna Mackenzie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Gorska)/Google Street View (Cameron House)/Lorna Mackenzie (self) Date; Unknown
Care home worker injured nurse during row about opening a window
Dragged Tae The Steamie - a drag version of the Scottish classic - is coming to the Tivoli in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dragged Tae Productions.
Drag adds fresh twist to classic Scots comedy The Steamie as it heads for…
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney's options for alternative governance: A closer look at what was said in the…
Denis Law legacy trail locations
In pictures: The 10 spots in Printfield set to become new Denis Law trail
Fiona McIver with daughter grace, 16 months.
Aberdeen IVF solo mum says choosing a donor was 'like online dating'