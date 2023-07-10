Huge queues, long diversions and a bus: Tui passengers from Corfu arrive in Aberdeen 32 hours late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge queues, long diversions and a bus: Tui passengers from Corfu arrive in Aberdeen 32 hours late

Instead of arriving home on Friday night, the passengers eventually got home on Sunday morning.

By Chris Cromar
Two men sitting side-by-side.
Alan and Ewen were in Corfu for a week. Image: Ewen Main.

Holiday-makers flying from Corfu to Aberdeen suffered the journey from hell after arriving home 32 hours late.

Ewen Main, 55, was among those set to return back home from the Greek island after a week away with his friend Alan when the travel nightmare happened.

After having to wait in a huge queue for 90 minutes in the 30C Mediterranean heat to get inside Corfu Airport for the 10pm flight, they were told to wait for yet another 30 minutes.

People queuing to get into Corfu Airport.
The pair had to wait in 30C heat for 90 minutes to get into Corfu Airport. Image: Ewen Main.

Mr Main said the Aberdeen contingent “waited and waited and waited”, before the departure board came up saying that the flight was boarding.

The screen then went blank after “10 seconds” and 40 minutes later, the waiting passengers were told that the flight would not be departing that night.

Mr Main said he checked online using a live flight tracker, which said the plane had actually departed.

Stressful situation

Data from Flightradar24 confirmed that it left Greece at 9.42pm that evening.

Explaining what happened next, Mr Main said: “We were just sitting there waiting for hotels and we were told early in the morning, at about 3am, that no hotels were available.”

Many people, including families with small children, slept on the floor of the airport until they were advised at 4am to find themselves a hotel, which they would need to pay for themselves.

Dirty walk-in shower.
The hotel the pair were put in was dirty. Image: Ewen Main.

Mr Main claimed Tui did then step up and find hotels – dropping them off between 7am and 8am, advising they would need to check-out just four hours later.

Outside of Aberdeen Airport.
The flight was meant to take passengers directly from Corfu to Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

When passengers were taken back to the airport, they were then hit with more bad news: they would be flying back to Manchester, not Aberdeen.

But even when back in the UK, the journey was far from smooth – with the aircraft circling Manchester Airport for half an hour due to an issue.

Passengers were then told they would be diverting to London Heathrow, although the plane was instead refuelled at East Midlands Airport before circling Manchester for another 30 minutes.

Plea ‘fell on deaf ears’

After arriving at the north-west England airport just before midnight on Saturday, passengers were advised a bus would take them back to Aberdeen.

Furious Mr Main said: “One of the rights is if you’re flight’s been redirected, you’ve got the right to get the same type of transport to your final destination.”

Sign on door saying toilet is out of order.
The toilet on the bus from Manchester Airport to Aberdeen was out of order. Image: Ewen Main.

Compounding the travel misery for the two friends from the Granite City was the bus that took them north of the border did not have a toilet, as it was out of order.

The bus only stopped once on the seven-hour journey home, a 30-minute break at Carlisle.

Both men arrived back in Aberdeen at 7.30am on Sunday – 32 hours after they were meant to.

Describing how he is feeling, Mr Main said: “Tired.”

Tui has been contacted for comment.

