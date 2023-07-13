Call for blue pick up driver to come forward after assault in Alford

A call has been made for a blue pick up driver to come forward after a man was assaulted in Alford. .

The man, who has not been named, was found injured on Montgarrie Road in Alford at 5.45pm on Saturday June 24.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police are now appealing for information about one, of two, blue pick up style vehicles that were seen in the area.

One of the vehicles has been traced, but the other remains outstanding and officers are keen to speak to the occupants who may have information which could help the investigation.

Constable Joel MacBeath said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are now appealing for the help of the public.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to contact us.

He continued: “I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage or private CCTV which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3350 of 24 June, 2023.