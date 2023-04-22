Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain

Danny Thain is aiming to raise £3m to open a mental health rehabilitation centre in Aberdeenshire.

By Chris Cromar
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.

A suicide awareness campaigner is returning to Fraserburgh today after cycling over 4,200 miles round the coast of Britain for nearly three months.

Danny Thain, a life coach and founder of The World Suicide Prevention Project (TWSPP) charity has been directly affected by suicide three times.

The 27-year-old from the Broch started his “Bike Britain Challenge” to raise funds for TWSPP and left his hometown on February 1.

Once he has completed his challenge today, he will have cycled 4,225 miles.

The route round Britain that Mr Thain has cycled. Image: TWSPP.

He aims to raise £3 million to open what he claims will be “Scotland’s first mental health rehab centre”.

So far, Mr Thain’s GoFundMe page has raised over £68,500, with the preferred property already being identified for the centre.

The 15-bedroom 18th century Straloch House Estate near Newmachar in Aberdeenshire, which has 240 acres of land and was on the market for £2.7m, has been put under offer for six months to allow TWSPP to raise funds for it.

As part of the agreement, a £30,000 non-refundable deposit had to be raised within six weeks of Mr Thain leaving on February 1.

This was successful, with the remaining funds needing to be raised by the middle of June in order to purchase the property.

If successful, Straloch House would become a TWSPP rehabilitation centre dedicated to individuals battling suicidal thoughts or anything related to suicide.

The centre would also employ a group of professionals to “handle each aspect of the healing process”, which would be unique to the individual.

Straloch House Estate is under offer and will be TWSPP’s if they can raise the money for it. Image: Media House International.

Mr Thain outlined that the programme would include:

  • Counselling
  • Spa and wellness
  • Exhilarating activities
  • Outdoor and nature time
  • Work within the estate
  • Nutrition

Mr Thain said: “This will significantly impact the mental health community positively and provide a service that will contribute towards ending suicide.

“This requires money and this is where I ask people to see through the eyes of their hearts.

“This is the start of something big, and we don’t just see this in Scotland, we see this service worldwide.”

Last year, he slept rough on the streets of Aberdeen for 30 nights to raise awareness of homelessness.

Mr Thain’s partner Jay Milne said she was “really excited” for his return home, saying “it will be good to see him”.

Discussing his journey, she said: “It’s been really good. He’s obviously had his struggles, but folk have been really nice and helped him out along the way. He’s been getting on really good.”

