Replica boats built by young Aberdeenshire brothers to navigate Antarctica in ‘world first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Replica boats built by young Aberdeenshire brothers to navigate Antarctica in ‘world first’

The schoolboy adventurers have already sent a Playmobil ship on a voyage to the Caribbean.

By Lucinda Cameron
Brothers Ollie and Harry Ferguson knee-deep in water holding their two boats.
Ollie and Harry Ferguson will analyse scientific data gathered during the journey. Image: MacNeill Ferguson/PA

Model ships built by two young brothers have been launched on a mission to circumnavigate Antarctica in what is thought to be a world first.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson, from Turriff, took inspiration from the Ross scientific expedition of 1839-43 where the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror discovered the Ross Ice Shelf.

They have built one-metre long replicas of the two vessels, which will follow the circumpolar current around the coastline of Antarctica, a journey of more than 12,500 miles which could take up to two years.

During the journey, the boats will transmit back scientific data including air temperature, ocean temperature and ocean pH which can be markers of climate change.

Boats set sail for Antarctica

The process of building the vessels, having them transported to the Southern Ocean, and waiting for official approval for the project, has taken two years and the boys were delighted when the boats were finally launched last week.

Harry, 11, told the PA news agency: “It feels awesome, we’ve been trying to do it for two years now and we’ve finally got them in and it feels amazing.

“We’re interested to collect data about climate change and also just trying to see what happens to the boats and the end result and – though there is a very low chance – to see if we will ever see them again.”

Brothers Ollie and Harry Ferguson tow one of the boats on a trolly across a beach.
The brothers tested the boats in Scottish waters. Image: MacNeill Ferguson/PA

The boats have been crafted from elm wood and are fitted with bespoke tracking and monitoring devices developed by Icoteq, with a battery life of more than six years.

They are also fitted with cameras which will be able to send around one image a month.

After the boats were completed, they were shipped to family friends in the Falkland Islands until the family received official approval from authorities that they could be launched into the Southern Ocean.

The Pharos SG, a South Georgia fisheries patrol vessel, then transported them out and launched them into the circumpolar current on Tuesday July 11.

They were quickly attacked by a pair of petrels which seemed to think the boats were food but fortunately the birds soon lost interest and flew away.

Turriff brothers have taste for Antarctica adventure

The boys are no strangers to such challenges as they have undertaken many adventures, previously setting the world record for the longest distance travelled at sea by a toy boat.

They sailed their Playmobil pirate ship Adventure more than 3,700 miles across the Atlantic to the Caribbean as part of a list of 500 adventures.

The boys’ father, MacNeill Ferguson, said that this has been one of their biggest challenges so far.

He said: “The boys are absolutely over the moon that we’ve finally achieved this. It’s probably one of our hardest adventures.

Looking from above at the two boats in shallow water.
The brothers have named the boats Terror and Erebus in honour of the Ross expedition from 1839. Image: MacNeill Ferguson/PA

“This was by a long way the most involved and hardest adventure that we’ve had to do.

The sheer amount of learning and skills the boys had to learn to make these boats, and to build them, and to test them, and the understanding of how all these things work, it’s just a joy to see them learning in this way by doing stuff.”

He added: “Both boys are absolutely delighted that the boats are in the water and we check a couple of times a day to see how they are doing.”

The boys included masts and rigging when they built the vessels but these have been taken off for the voyage as they would not have withstood the conditions.

Ollie, 13, said it is “probably one of our most challenging and ambitious adventures yet” and is delighted that the boats are now underway on their journey.

He said: “It’s amazing because it’s taken over two years and the scientific data that could be collected as markers of climate change is going to be amazing, hopefully.”

Anyone wanting to see where the boats are, and find out more about the project, can do so online HERE.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search teams by the River North Esk at the weekend. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Search for 15-year-old swept away by River North Esk enters third day
Picture of Aberdeen Sea Cadets (left to right): Logan Bill, Tyler Sorrie, Kris Varganovs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sea Cadets set sail on Tall Ship for adventure of a lifetime
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Derek Ellington ruined 3,580 individual sale items at a BP Garage during a ?blind rage? trashing spree that cost the company ?30,000 in losses. He?d been released from police custody just a matter of hours before when he wandered into the filling station in Dyce and, after being asked to leave, began flinging glass bottles around the place Picture shows; Derek Ellington. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Derek Ellington) / DC Thomson (scene at BP, Dyce) Date; Unknown
Man's £30,000 rampage in petrol station earns him unpaid work
The former Original 106 station at Tullos could be flattened.
Old Original 106 station could be demolished for car showroom and £8.5m Dyce hotel…
Jacquie Donoghue.
Small business ownership going swimmingly for Laurencekirk woman
Ross McAlpine, commercial director, TechnipFMC, Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and people director, OEUK, and Greig Dempster, product project manager, TechnipFMC.
North Sea trade body plots route to £90 billion bounty for UK firms
Queen Street in Peterhead was closed during the incident. Image: Google
Man, 47, due in court following Peterhead disturbance
Kaitlyn Robson (9). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for bumper weekend at New Deer Show
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a ruthless romance fraudster and a Dragon Soop attack