Search for 15-year-old swept away by River North Esk enters third day

The teenager got into difficulty in the River North Esk in Edzell on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Search teams by the River North Esk at the weekend. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Search teams by the River North Esk at the weekend. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media

The search for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away by a river has entered its third day.

The teenager got into difficulty in the River North Esk near Gannochy Bridge, part of the popular Blue Door river walk, on Saturday.

A group of people who were with the boy raised the alarm at around 5.10pm.

Police were assisted over the weekend by coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven, along with a fire service water rescue unit.

Coastguard teams at the scene on Sunday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police confirmed on Monday morning they are continuing searches in the area.

However, the coastguard has not rejoined the search.

A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a 15-year-old boy in difficulty in the water in the River North Esk near Gannochy Bridge, Edzell, around 5.10pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and searches are ongoing.

“The boy’s next of kin are aware.”

