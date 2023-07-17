RAF could be drafted in to help airlift food to Orkney amid ferry crisis in ‘worst case scenario’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF could be drafted in to help airlift food to Orkney amid ferry crisis in ‘worst case scenario’

The outer isles could be cut off for weeks on end if the vessels break down at the same time.

By Lauren Taylor
RAF could be drafted in to help with food drops and emergency airlifts if council-owned ferries are out of service.

Fears have been raised the RAF may need to provide supplies to Orkney communities amid warnings their ageing ferry fleet could collapse.

Councillors have been planning for the eventuality that one, or more, of the council-owned vessels could be out of action for months.

Replacing the nine boats – aged between 27 and 50 – would cost an estimated £400 million.

RAF drops and airlifts have been discussed at council meetings as members considered  a scenario where all of the vessels were out of action.

Councillor Kristopher Leask said there is growing “pessimism” about the time it was taking to get a deal with the Scottish Government to buy new boats.

Highly Protected Marine areas
Orkney Green Councillor Kristopher Leask at the council chambers in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Speaking with the Herald on Sunday he said the council will need to start exploring what an evacuation may look like without the ferry replacements.

“This is not something we are expecting on the horizon by any means,” he stressed.

“However, it’s part of our responsibility to crisis plan. We’re now in meetings starting to talk about what would happen in the worst-case scenario.

“We’re increasingly aware that the fleet is of such an age. So if it were to be the case, for example, that two of our North Isles ferries went out of action for six months, nine months, what would that look like for our islanders, how would they get the services they have a complete right to?”

This comes after Orkney councillors voted earlier this month to explore self-governance.

‘Put simply, we cannot run an unsafe vessel’

An Orkney Islands Council spokeswoman confirmed the local authority has started emergency planning for several ships being out of service.

The NHS, and other essential services, have also started making plans.

She said: “Given the age of the fleet and the absence of a funding commitment from the government, council officers have been asked to make preparations for the mitigation and service changes that will be required if there was no access to the current ferry provision at some point in the coming months or years.

“Our partners in NHS and other essential services operating in the community have been asked to make similar preparations. Put simply, we cannot run an unsafe vessel – and that might mean that eventually, we won’t be able to run a boat at all.

The Earl Sigurd. Image: Orkney Ferries.

“We’re also exploring ways to provide essential passenger-only transport links to these communities when the current fleet is unavailable.

“As part of these plans UK and Scottish Government agencies  – and the wider public and private sector – will be asked to provide assurances for communities around their plans to ensure the provision of essential freight, energy, and fuel stocks, as well as other aspects of services and support that are not devolved to local councils when the current fleet is no longer safe to operate.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the Scottish Government remains “committed” to the Orkeny Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force.

He said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to the Orkney Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force.

“The next meeting will be in August with Fiona Hyslop, Minister for Transport, and will take place in Orkney.”

