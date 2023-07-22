Woman warns of romance scams after husband duped into sending £10k to his online American mistress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman warns of romance scams after husband duped into sending £10k to his online American mistress

"Evelyn" had first reached out to Phil through LinkedIn and the pair started talking on another app.

By Lauren Taylor
A woman has spoken out after her husband allegedly sent £10,000 to his online mistress after falling victim to a romance scam. Image: DCT Media.
When Lisa picked up her husband’s phone one January day, she had “absolutely no idea” that her life was about to change.

Offshore worker Phil was outside when the phone pinged and, knowing he was waiting for flight check-in details, she picked it up to look for him.

What she saw brought their lives crashing down.

On the screen was a message to her husband of 20 years from another woman – an American called “Evelyn”.

She discovered a string of messages between the two and it quickly became clear they were having an affair.

Lisa – whose name we have changed to protect her identity – blocked the number and confronted her husband.

He told Lisa it started when he was offshore and feeling lonely while away – however it continued when he returned home.

But when the story began to unravel, it became clear Lisa was not the only person who had been deceived.

Investigations revealed “Evelyn” was actually someone living in Ghana – who had successfully scammed them out of £10,000.

“Evelyn” started iMessaging Phil after Lisa blocked the first messaging app. Image: Lisa / DCT Media.

£10k missing from joint account

“Evelyn” had first reached out to Phil through LinkedIn and the pair started talking on another app.

Although Lisa doesn’t know when exactly the affair started, she discovered Phil, who was 60 at the time, had been sending money to three different PayPal accounts since September 2021.

That money had come from their joint account – set up by Phil – which included Lisa’s inheritance.

He sent “Evelyn” money to help her sick mum who needed medication, lawyer fees, and even a ticket to fly to Scotland so they could start their new life together.

“We’d been together 20 years – I had no reason not to trust him with my money,” Lisa said.

Once Lisa realised her husband had fallen victim to a romance scam she pushed him to report everything – but he refused, which Lisa believes was down to embarrassment.

Because the money was in a joint account, and the PayPal account used to send the money was in her husband’s name, Lisa felt she couldn’t report it herself and all she could do was encourage Phil to.

Scammers turn attention to Lisa

“Evelyn” attempted to blackmail Phil for some time, threatening to share pictures and texts. When he stopped sending money, they started messaging Lisa.

She believes they managed to hack his phonebook by sending links to videos.

The scammers began messaging Lisa, claiming to work for the Cyber Crime Unit and using a fake ID, to trick her into responding. Image: Lisa / DCT Media.

“It’s incredible what they do really,” she said. “They hacked his phonebook, so they got my contact details and started coming after me telling me he was money laundering and was involved in terrorist activity and things.

“Because I knew who they were it didn’t bother me what they were saying to me – it was annoying, but it didn’t bother me.

“But, they could have quite easily been doing that to someone who was terrified and paying up.”

Phil declined to comment when contacted by The P&J.

Hopes her story will ‘stop it happening to someone else’

Lisa and her husband separated, and she left her Aberdeenshire home to move closer to her family in the Central Belt. Her beloved horses were sent to a sanctuary and she “lost everything” apart from her children.

She admits she thought romance scams were a thing of the past or something only young teenage boys fell for.

But, since last year she has been speaking to others who have fallen victim – keen to raise awareness and protect others.

She has learned the scams have become more sophisticated with technology, and even the photos of “Evelyn” were of an American model called Dani Daniels – who is frequently used by fraudsters.

Before the chat was blocked, “Evelyn” tried to convince Phil to keep speaking to her. Image: Lisa / DCT Media.

“I literally lost everything,” she said. “I had to walk out, I had to leave.

“After what I’ve been put through, I’m determined something good has got to come out of this.

“I want to be able to say to myself ‘I did what I could to stop it happening to someone else’.

“As far as I’m concerned, he was a willing victim, he was on dating sites as well so he set himself up to have an affair.

“But, I appreciate that probably most of the people who are conned are innocent parties that are just looking for some company or someone to be nice to them.”

Police: ‘There are consistent warning signs to look out for’

Chief Inspector Steven McKinnon warned romance fraud is becoming more “sophisticated” and is often unreported due to feelings of embarrassment or shame.

He said: “Romance fraudsters will often target their victims through social media platforms or dating sites and will create a detailed fake persona to appear genuine and to appeal directly to their victims.

“The criminals behind romance frauds will invest months of effort to gain the trust of their victims, convincing them that they are in a real relationship before eventually appealing for money, goods, or banking details.

Romance scammers convince people they are in real relationships before asking for money or banking details. Image: Shutterstock

“Romance frauds are becoming more sophisticated and the criminals behind them will have a plausible answer when challenged but there are consistent warning signs to look out for – if they declare strong feelings after only a few conversations; if they suggest moving the communication to a different platform; or if they refuse to video call or meet you in person and offer excuses that their phone or camera isn’t working.

“If something doesn’t feel right, take time out to reflect and talk it over with a friend or family member.”

If you have concerns about someone you or a loved one have met online, help is available by contacting police on 101 or online.

You can also contact Action Fraud and speak to Citizens Advice Scotland. If you have any information about those behind romance and dating scams, you can also report them anonymously to Crimestoppers. 

On the Beat: Don’t let scammers tug your heartstrings to get at your purse strings

