Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Does your water taste ‘earthy’? Scottish Water says musty smelling water in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is safe to drink

Scottish Water has stressed the water is tested rigorously.

By Lauren Taylor
Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are reporting an earthy taste and smell from their water.
Scottish Water has been monitoring water supplies after residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire reported an “earthy” taste and smell.

Water supplies from the Invercannie Water Treatment Works are being monitored.

The company has found the presence of Geosmin in the supplies, which is causing the earthy and musty taste and smell.

According to Scottish Water, it is “harmless” and naturally occurs when algae and other micro-organisms break down in the raw water sources.

A woman drinking a glass of water
Scottish Water reassures the water is safe to drink.

It usually appears after a period of dry, hot weather, followed by rainfall.

The distinct earthy musty taste and odour present in foods like beetroot, spinach and mushrooms.

It also contributes to the strong smell that occurs in the air when rain falls after a dry spell of weather.

Scottish Water recommends chilling water, adding ice, or even a slice of lemon or a few drops of lemon juice, to help reduce the taste and smell.

However, it is stressed the water is tested rigorously and has been found to be safe.

Although the company is carrying out ongoing operations to reduce the unpleasant taste and smell, they say it is difficult to predict how long it will take.

Find out more about Geosmin online.

