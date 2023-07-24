Christian group wants to build new church at Ellon industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian group wants to build new church at Ellon industrial estate

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church wants to create the facility in the Balmacassie area.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The site of the proposed Ellon church hall along with an artist impression of what it could look like
The site of the proposed Ellon church hall along with an artist impression of what it could look like. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A religious group wants to build a new church hall at an Ellon industrial estate.

The Jesmond Gospel Hall Trust is seeking Aberdeenshire Council’s permission to use land on Balmacassie Brae.

The site sits behind the town’s Tesco superstore, next to the household waste recycling centre and close to the huge BrewDog beer brewery.

It’s also just metres from where a proposed McDonald’s drive-thru could be built.

The site of the proposed new church hall sits behind the Tesco superstore. Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Who is behind the plans?

The proposal has been lodged on behalf of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, a group which has 50,000 members across the world.

The body promotes a lifestyle of “separation” from non-members, eating and drinking “only with those with whom we would celebrate the Lord’s Supper”.

But it denies any accusations of operating as a secretive sect, insisting members “live and work harmoniously in the mainstream of society”.

What would the new hall be used for?

Leaders say there is a need for a new hall in Ellon to hold “specific services, for which numbers must be strictly limited”.

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church say it is “essential” to have small gatherings of no more than 45 people as each member takes part in the service.

It will not be leased out for use by other organisations for social events.

This site plan shows what the new Ellon church hall development could look like. Image: Plymouth Brethren Christian Church

While services would be held on Sunday mornings and Monday evenings, the hall would also be used for gospel preachings on Sunday afternoons.

The site of the proposed McDonald’s drive-thru can be found just down the road. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The site will also have 49 parking spaces for members, including three disabled bays and an electric vehicle charging point.

If approved, the church would aim to open the hall early next year.

Why build new church at Ellon industrial estate?

A large number of the congregation already live in Ellon, leaders say.

The church says it initially tried to find a suitable location in the town centre but had no success.

Floor plans of the new church hall. Image: Plymouth Brethren Christian Church

They considered establishing a base on the former academy site on Union Street, however it has been earmarked for new council offices and library.

Church leaders also looked at sites on Hospital Road and Craigs Road.

They even debated the former garage site on South Road, but scrapped this idea after plans to build flats there were recently approved.

What does the church have to say about the proposal?

A spokesman for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church said the application comes “after many years of searching for a suitable location”.

He said: “The site itself lies within the Balmacassie Commercial Estate and is currently vacant, offering no benefit to the Ellon community.”

The new church hall will be located next to the Household Recycling Centre. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The spokesman added: “As a mainstream Christian church whose members live by values of care, charity and compassion, this new Gospel Hall also promises to play an important role in our extensive charitable efforts in the area and across the region.”

Does the church have a presence in the north-east?

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church own the gospel hall on Balmedie’s Eigie Road.

Services will continue to be held there, including larger events such as weddings and burials.

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church’s hall in Balmedie. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church was established in the early 19th Century.

It has a presence in 100 locations across the globe and has more than 400 places of worship in the UK.

You can view the plans here.

