Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Volunteers needed to save Ellon community centre from closure

An Aberdeenshire community centre is seeking new ownership, as it is headed for closure later this year.

By Shanay Taylor
Castlepark Community Centre to close. Image: Google Maps
Castlepark Community Centre to close. Image: Google Maps

Volunteers are needed to save Castlepark Community Centre in Ellon from closure.

The building will close on September 1 if new ownership isn’t found within the next month.

The popular site was originally gifted to the community as part of the development at Castlepark.

Over many years, the centre has been a crucial part of the town’s community as it has hosted a range of social events, educational classes and recreational activities.

Why is Castlepark Community Centre closing?

Aberdeenshire Council has made the decision to close the much-loved centre as full community ownership has not been progressed.

The council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) service has run the facility and worked with the Formartine Area office to try and get to the point where ownership can be transferred.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been possible, forcing the centre to be shut down by September unless volunteers step forward.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Castlepark Community House was gifted to the community as part of the development at Castlepark with the intention that it be a community-run facility.

“Over many years Aberdeenshire Council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) service, who administer the facility until it is transferred, has worked with the group and the Formartine Area Office to progress a transfer to full community ownership. Unfortunately, this has not been progressed.

“LLA is not in a position to run the facility as a community centre but would welcome a group taking it on to run for the benefit of the community, as was originally intended.

“Aberdeenshire Council will continue to guide interested groups through the asset transfer process, which may include registering with the Office of the Scottish Charity Register (Oscr) and the production of a business case, cash flow, constitution etc.

“During this transition period, LLA is working with the current users of the building to find suitable accommodation within existing facilities.”

‘Thank you for your support’

The chairman of the community centre, Jamie Campins, announced the closure on Facebook, writing: “It is with deep regrets, that I must inform all our page followers that Aberdeenshire Council has taken the decision to close Castlepark Community Centre permanently.

“Closing date will be September 1 2023. All booking will continue as normal up until this date.

“Thank you for your support over the many years that this hall has served our community. A special thanks also to past and present committee members who have all done their best over the years to keep this hall going.”

