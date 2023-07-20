Man caused four-hour police stand-off by climbing onto Aberdeen pub roof and demanding beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man caused four-hour police stand-off by climbing onto Aberdeen pub roof and demanding beer

The incident on top of the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley involved Christopher Loggie and resulted in a number of shops being evacuated.

By David McPhee
Christopher Loggie admitted behaving in a threatening manner by climbing on top of the Three Lums and demanding beer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Christopher Loggie admitted behaving in a threatening manner by climbing on top of the Three Lums and demanding beer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A man who caused a police stand-off by climbing onto the roof of an Aberdeen pub and demanding that officers “get him a beer” has avoided going to prison

Christopher Loggie, 42, clambered atop the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley and began throwing asbestos-covered tiles at the officers below.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that a number of retail businesses had to be evacuated and the street closed during the stand-off, which lasted four hours.

When asked to come down, Loggie – who was upset due to it being the anniversary of his father’s death – told police bluntly: “F*** off and get me a beer!”

Threw asbestos tiles

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said that at around 1.20pm on May 13 last year, police turned up at the scene to find Loggie already on the roof.

“They tried to engage the accused but he shouted at the officers and threatened to jump off the roof,” Ms Laird said.

“He then told the police ‘f*** off and get me a beer’.

“The commercial properties surrounding the locus were evacuated and closed off.

“The accused then stated that he was going to dive off  ‘if officers didn’t get him a beer’.”

Ms Laird said Loggie then began to throw tiles at the police officers gathered below.

“Those tiles contained asbestos,” she added.

Throughout the four-hour incident, Loggie’s emotions were described as “up and down” as he continued to shout at police and members of the public who had gathered to watch.

He also brandished a piece of wood at those on the ground.

The stand-off ended at around 5.30pm when Loggie chose to come down of his own will.

Loggie, of Balblair Road, Nairn, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘It was a stand-off’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that the incident had come about due to it being the anniversary of the death of Loggie’s father.

“He had that mental anguish going through his head as well as struggling with his physical and mental health,” Mr Monro said.

“Prior to this incident, he had been running from the police and at this point he does not know why they are chasing him – so he climbs onto the roof and ensconced himself.

“He was shouting from the roof and making threats and causing alarm to the neighbourhood, which went on for four hours.

“It was a stand-off. But he had no intention of causing harm to anyone.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Shelagh McCall made Loggie subject to a community payback order with supervision for nine months and ordered him to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A pink granite fountain in a west end park is flowing again after being out of action for a number of years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen park's pink granite fountain flowing again after being out of action for years
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lee Hipson appeared at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Lee Hipson appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'I'm a dirty beast': Man's chilling call to police after brutal beating of girlfriend
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen
Demolishing Shell's former North Sea HQ in Aberdeen will not save Doonies
Castlepark Community Centre to close. Image: Google Maps
Volunteers needed to save Ellon community centre from closure
Sir Keir Starmer has said a future Labour government would not reverse the two-child cap. Image: PA
Aberdeen families some of worst hit by two-child benefit cap - see how your…
Marriot Hotel, Overton Circle, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder's Aberdeen hotel rampage
Pavel Plasek, owner of Chimmy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Have you tried chimney cake? It's now available at Aberdeen beach - thanks to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driver caught double limit with Budweiser cans in footwell
Sinead Reid and Bradley Smith raised £2,000 for the paramedics who saved his life. Image: Bradley Smith.
Bridge of Don man who suffered cardiac arrest at 23 raises £2,000 for lifesavers
The grand Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a stunning three-masted barque, this tall boat will be coming to port of Aberdeen
Tall Ships to sail into Port of Aberdeen this weekend