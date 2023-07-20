Man caused four-hour police stand-off by climbing onto Aberdeen pub roof and demanding beer

A man who caused a police stand-off by climbing onto the roof of an Aberdeen pub and demanding that officers “get him a beer” has avoided going to prison

Christopher Loggie, 42, clambered atop the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley and began throwing asbestos-covered tiles at the officers below.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that a number of retail businesses had to be evacuated and the street closed during the stand-off, which lasted four hours.

When asked to come down, Loggie – who was upset due to it being the anniversary of his father’s death – told police bluntly: “F*** off and get me a beer!”

Threw asbestos tiles

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said that at around 1.20pm on May 13 last year, police turned up at the scene to find Loggie already on the roof.

“They tried to engage the accused but he shouted at the officers and threatened to jump off the roof,” Ms Laird said.

“He then told the police ‘f*** off and get me a beer’.

“The commercial properties surrounding the locus were evacuated and closed off.

“The accused then stated that he was going to dive off ‘if officers didn’t get him a beer’.”

Ms Laird said Loggie then began to throw tiles at the police officers gathered below.

“Those tiles contained asbestos,” she added.

Throughout the four-hour incident, Loggie’s emotions were described as “up and down” as he continued to shout at police and members of the public who had gathered to watch.

He also brandished a piece of wood at those on the ground.

The stand-off ended at around 5.30pm when Loggie chose to come down of his own will.

Loggie, of Balblair Road, Nairn, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘It was a stand-off’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that the incident had come about due to it being the anniversary of the death of Loggie’s father.

“He had that mental anguish going through his head as well as struggling with his physical and mental health,” Mr Monro said.

“Prior to this incident, he had been running from the police and at this point he does not know why they are chasing him – so he climbs onto the roof and ensconced himself.

“He was shouting from the roof and making threats and causing alarm to the neighbourhood, which went on for four hours.

“It was a stand-off. But he had no intention of causing harm to anyone.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Shelagh McCall made Loggie subject to a community payback order with supervision for nine months and ordered him to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.

