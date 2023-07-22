Aberdeen woman banned from approaching girl after terrifying knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman banned from approaching girl after terrifying knife attack

A number of the assaults took place at an address in Bucksburn and at a church in the city.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Bucksburn woman had been ordered to stay away from a child after she placed the girl’s hand on a kitchen counter and stabbed between her fingers with a knife.

Rosemary Laing, 53, was found guilty after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of repeatedly assaulting the girl over a more than eight-year period.

The child was aged only five years old when the physical abuse began.

A number of the assaults took place at an address in Bucksburn, during a car journey and at a church in the city.

Laing was also convicted at trial of carrying out abusive behaviour towards her former partner which included attempting to push him down a flight of stairs.

Child attacked with coat hanger

During the trial, jurors heard how Laing repeatedly assaulted the girl by striking her on the body with a coat hanger to her injury.

It was also stated that, on other occasions, she repeatedly held the girl’s hand down on a kitchen counter and struck a knife between her fingers onto the countertop.

Laing carried out the assault while uttering threats of violence, the court heard.

The woman also physically assaulted the child on a number of occasions by pushing her to the body and, in one instance, shoved her against a wall and struck her to the head and body.

Laing also threw a remote control at the girl, grabbed her around the neck and shoved her against a fridge, scratched her on the body and threw the contents of a glass at her.

A former partner of Laing also suffered physical abuse when she grabbed him around the neck and tightened her grip and attempted to push him down a set of stairs.

She would also repeatedly throw household items at him – on one occasion hurling a telephone at him which struck him on the head, causing injury.

Following the trial, a jury found Laing guilty of one charge of repeated attacks on a child and a second charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards her former partner.

Mum ordered to stay away

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Laing: “These are obviously serious offences you have been found guilty of.

“However, I take into account the circumstances of the case and the age of the offences.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Laing subject to a community payback order for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning the Laing, of Market Street, Bucksburn, cannot approach the girl for 10 months and her former partner for two years.

The sheriff told her this was in order for her to have time to “reflect” on her actions and “learn lessons” from her behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shell's former HQ in Aberdeen is poised for demolition. Pic: Kami Thomson.
What we learned this week about Sherlock actor, stranded whales and Sunak's apology
Locals shared their thoughts about Peterhead and what change they would like to see in the town centre. Image: Denny Andonova.
'It's not perfect, but it's home': Peterhead beyond the buzz of Scottish Week
A woman has spoken out after her husband allegedly sent £10,000 to his online mistress after falling victim to a romance scam. Image: DCT Media.
Woman warns of romance scams after husband duped into sending £10k to his online…
Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson is pleading for public support to help maintain budgets for the city's sports and leisure facilities. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Help us survive' the next council budget cull, pleads Sport Aberdeen boss
Youngsters enjoying the Red Arrows display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display
The Red Arrows streaked across the sky above Peterhead to the delight of crowds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Red Arrows wow the crowds with grand display at the Peterhead Scottish Week
Daisy King achieved gold at the Dance World Cup in Portugal. Image: Fiona Macdonald.
'Dreams do come true': Aberdeen teen dancer takes home gold at Dance World Cup
Alexander Hind being led to the prison van. Image: DC Thomson
'I'm really sorry': Aberdeen financial advisor jailed over £500,000 Ponzi fraud
Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson: Ex-Don made the transition from club legend to foundation stalwart
The proposed new Greggs drive-thru at Blackburn
Greggs unveils plans for second north-east drive-thru bakery at Blackburn