Taxi driver who sexually abused schoolgirl now admits stalking Ellon couple

John Willox, who had no convictions until he turned 72, was placed on the sex offenders register in 2017 after he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in his taxi.

By David McPhee
John Willox admitted stalking an Ellon couple by repeatedly driving by their home and staring at them through their living room window. Image: DC Thomson.
John Willox admitted stalking an Ellon couple by repeatedly driving by their home and staring at them through their living room window. Image: DC Thomson.

An Ellon pensioner who sexually abused a schoolgirl six years ago was back in court after he stalked a couple by repeatedly appearing outside their home.

Former taxi driver John Willox admitted intimidating a husband and wife on numerous occasions by driving slowly past their house and staring into their living room window.

The 78-year-old caused fear and alarm to the couple, who have young children, over an eight-month period by repeatedly turning up at their property in his car.

Willox had no convictions until he turned 72 – when he was placed on the sex offenders register for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in his taxi.

He decision to begin offending in his 70s was described by his own solicitor as “alarming”.

Stalker caused ‘worry and concern’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Willox carried out his intimidating behaviour between March and November last year and had been known to the couple due to living locally prior to this incident.

“The female complainer was made aware of the accused’s vehicle driving past her property from early March last year at different times of the day,” Ms Petersen said.

“The accused would slow down as he approached the house and would even move his car over to the other side of the road to get closer.

“He would then wind down his window and stare into the couple’s living room.”

Ms Petersen said that the woman continued to “see this pattern of behaviour and became concerned about it”.

It caused the woman such significant “worry and concern” that she finally went to the police and reported Willox, who was arrested and charged.

Willox pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was designed to cause fear and alarm by appearing outside the couple’s home.

Sex offence conviction

His defence solicitor, Gregor Kelly, told the court his client has one previous conviction “of a sexual nature”, which occurred in 2017.

As a former taxi driver, Willox had been given the responsibility of escorting children to school from areas around the north-east.

However, he abused that position and sexually abused a pupil by touching her in a sexual manner between August 2015 and June 2016.

Following his conviction, the pensioner was made subject the the sex offenders register.

“It’s alarming that his hitherto unblemished record has escalated in his 70s,” Mr Kelly said.

“But he wishes to apologise for the upset he has caused.”

Sheriff Shelagh McCall told Willox she would have to mark the “seriousness” of his offending in some way.

She told Willox: “This was no doubt alarming for these people and I also find it concerning that this has come about in your 70s.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McCall made Willox, of Raeburn Place, Ellon, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

