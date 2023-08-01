Pedestrian knocked down on Bridge Street in Ellon

A pedestrian has been knocked down in the centre of Ellon.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident near Ythan Bakery on Bridge Street.

The alarm was raised just before 3pm.

Traffic is building up and bus services have been diverted.

A police spokeswoman said : “Around 3pm on Tuesday, August 1, we received a report of a crash in Bridge Street, Ellon involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“Ambulance have been contacted.”

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to an RTC on Bridge Street in Ellon our 52 & 53 Services will only be able to operate between Ellon PNR – Ellon Market Street/Meiklemill until further notice. Esselmont/Ness Circle will not be served. Sorry for the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/3IYrAm69tu — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) August 1, 2023

More to Follow.