Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pedestrian knocked down on Bridge Street in Ellon

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking new image
Image: DC Thomson.

A pedestrian has been knocked down in the centre of Ellon.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident near Ythan Bakery on Bridge Street.

The alarm was raised just before 3pm.

Traffic is building up and bus services have been diverted.

A police spokeswoman said : “Around 3pm on Tuesday, August 1, we received a report of a crash in Bridge Street, Ellon involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“Ambulance have been contacted.”

More to Follow.

