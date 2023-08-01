‘Zero room for error’: Royal Navy vessels make narrow journey through Crinan and Caledonian Canals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Zero room for error’: Royal Navy vessels make narrow journey through Crinan and Caledonian Canals

Royal Navy vessels swapped the open sea for the canals and lochs of Scotland.

By Shanay Taylor
HMS Smiter in Tarbert. Image: Royal Navy.
HMS Smiter in Tarbert. Image: Royal Navy.

Royal Navy vessels have squeezed through the narrowest of man-made waterways: the Crinan and Caledonian Canals as part of a training exercise.

Students were given a taste of life in the Fleet as warships HMS Charger, Smiter, Biter and Blazer made their way from the west coast to the Moray Firth. 

Though just nine miles long, it took HMS Charger two days to complete the Crinan Canal transit.

Lieutenant Andrew Bonham, the boat’s commanding officer, said: “This was a challenge we relished, a chance for us to test our skills managing seamanship, line handling, and ship handling, with zero room for error.”

HMS Charger in a lock on the Crinan Canal. Image: Royal Navy.
HMS Charger in a lock on the Crinan Canal. Image: Royal Navy.

There were just 15ins (40cm) space sideways and 3.9ins (10cm) under the keel, at the narrowest points.

“I’m delighted to say that we got Charger through without any damage – either to the ship or the crew – which is a testament to the teamwork exhibited by everyone on board.”

‘Fantastic response from community’

Students on HMS Blazer also remained on their A-game for the three-day passage.

Lt Bonham said: “We had a fantastic response from the local community, and became very friendly with the Crinan Canal staff, who clearly weren’t used to seeing a warship squeeze through and seemed delighted to see us.

“We were able to host several for tea, some for dinner, and many for tours, as the programme allowed.

Royal Navy vessels passed through Crinan Canal. Image: Royal Navy.
Royal Navy vessels passed through Crinan Canal. Image: Royal Navy.

“My personal highlight was bringing one of the lock keepers on board at the Crinan Sea Lock, who was donned in full highland dress and piped Charger out to sea.”

The Coastal Forces Squadron has shifted its focus away from introducing under-graduates to the work the Royal Navy does at home and abroad, to operational deployments in support of the Fleet.

More from Highlands & Islands

Scottish fire and rescue appliance was called to a fire Mr Tan Takeaway in Nairn
Blaze at Nairn take away Mr Tan as two fire crews rush to the…
Matrix 4 Resurrections display in Bangkok, Thailand.
How Hollywood is helping the Highlands go digital
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Williamson was jailed for Facebook arson threats Picture shows; Logan Williamson / Tain Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man jailed after making arson threat to Facebook 'friend'
The two car crash happened on the A82 road at Glencoe earlier this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged following two-vehicle crash at Glencoe
The A9 was blocked between Dalwhinnie and Dalnaspidal following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Google Street View.
Two people hospitalised following two-vehicle A9 crash near Dalwhinnie
To go with story by Adele Merson. Rishi Sunak has accused the SNP of 'letting people down' over the failure to deliver the A9 dualling programme by 2025. Picture shows; Rishi Sunak has accused the SNP of 'letting people down' over the failure to deliver the A9 dualling programme by 2025.. N/A. . Supplied by DC Thomson/PA. Date; Unknown
Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have 'let people down'
Humans are wanted to replace chickens for an annual race in the town of Elphin after avian flu concerns ruled out birds at the event.
Elphin Chicken Day calls on humans to be chooks for a day after avain…
Michael Forbes has taken up the case on behalf of his father Roy
North artist criticises parking fine 'threat' for wheelchair-bound stroke victim father, 80
Inverness respite centre has cancelled care for children
Families at 'breaking point' as Inverness respite centre cancels care for children
Belladrum festival 2023
Teen seriously injured after being assaulted by man with three kids at Belladrum