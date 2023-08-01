‘Zero room for error’: Royal Navy vessels make narrow journey through Crinan and Caledonian Canals

Royal Navy vessels have squeezed through the narrowest of man-made waterways: the Crinan and Caledonian Canals as part of a training exercise.

Students were given a taste of life in the Fleet as warships HMS Charger, Smiter, Biter and Blazer made their way from the west coast to the Moray Firth.

Though just nine miles long, it took HMS Charger two days to complete the Crinan Canal transit.

Lieutenant Andrew Bonham, the boat’s commanding officer, said: “This was a challenge we relished, a chance for us to test our skills managing seamanship, line handling, and ship handling, with zero room for error.”

There were just 15ins (40cm) space sideways and 3.9ins (10cm) under the keel, at the narrowest points.

“I’m delighted to say that we got Charger through without any damage – either to the ship or the crew – which is a testament to the teamwork exhibited by everyone on board.”

‘Fantastic response from community’

Students on HMS Blazer also remained on their A-game for the three-day passage.

Lt Bonham said: “We had a fantastic response from the local community, and became very friendly with the Crinan Canal staff, who clearly weren’t used to seeing a warship squeeze through and seemed delighted to see us.

“We were able to host several for tea, some for dinner, and many for tours, as the programme allowed.

“My personal highlight was bringing one of the lock keepers on board at the Crinan Sea Lock, who was donned in full highland dress and piped Charger out to sea.”

The Coastal Forces Squadron has shifted its focus away from introducing under-graduates to the work the Royal Navy does at home and abroad, to operational deployments in support of the Fleet.