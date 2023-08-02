Man, 63, dies on roadside near Udny Station after being found collapsed next to bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 63, dies on roadside near Udny Station after being found collapsed next to bike

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

By Ellie Milne
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Officers were called just after 8pm on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.

A 63-year-old man has died after being found collapsed next to his bike on an Aberdeenshire road.

Police were called to a road near Udny Station at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

They received reports of a man lying on the roadside next to his bike.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the death is being treated as unexplained, officers say it is not believed to be suspicious.

Appeal for information

Police have now launched an appeal for information from the public to help establish what happened.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest anything suspicious but we would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3694 of August 1.

