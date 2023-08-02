Man, 63, dies on roadside near Udny Station after being found collapsed next to bike

A 63-year-old man has died after being found collapsed next to his bike on an Aberdeenshire road.

Police were called to a road near Udny Station at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

They received reports of a man lying on the roadside next to his bike.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the death is being treated as unexplained, officers say it is not believed to be suspicious.

Appeal for information

Police have now launched an appeal for information from the public to help establish what happened.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest anything suspicious but we would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3694 of August 1.