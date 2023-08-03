Video: Line dancing teenager returns home to Peterhead as world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Line dancing teenager returns home to Peterhead as world champion

Alisha Coates, 13, has attended classes at Danceworkz Dance School for the past four years.

By Ellie Milne
Alisha Coates with her trophy and during a performance (right)
Alisha Coates competed against dancers from all over in Blackpool. Images: Gordon Coates.

A teenager from Peterhead is still on cloud nine after winning a top prize at the World Line Dancing Championships.

Alisha Coates competed against 17 other dancers in her category to be crowned world champion in the newcomer junior section.

The 13-year-old was joined by her parents, Gordon and Alison Coates, when she travelled down to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool for the dance event last week.

Alisha Coates wearing one of her performance dresses
Alisha Coates started taking dance classes four years ago. Image: Gordon Coates.

She performed in a number of different styles over the weekend, including cha cha, waltz and West Coast Swing, against dancers from Ireland and South Korea.

“She loves them all,” her dad told The Press and Journal. “Next, she’ll move on to Novice and she’s is eventually aiming to be an Allstar.

“She put her blood, sweat and tears into this, rehearsing every day solid in the weeks before. It’s just what you have to do.

“She’s had amazing support from her teachers at Danceworkz, Bonnie-Leigh Wilson and Katie McLean, and Joy Morrison from J Fusion. She couldn’t have done it without them. And, Joy’s mum Anne made all of Alisha’s dresses.”

World and European champion

Winter Gardens ballroom in Blackpool
The World Championships took place at the Winter Gardens ballroom in Blackpool. Image: Gordon Coates.

Alisha started dance classes with her friend when she was eight.

She has attended lessons at Danceworkz Dance School every week since with extra private classes at J Fusion Dance in Buckie in the lead up to competitions.

This is not the first time the Peterhead Academy pupil has won a top prize at a dance competition, having previously won big at the Southern Masters in London and the Midland Masters.

Adding the World Championships title on top of her European Championships win means the Peterhead Academy pupil has now won the “double”.

Alisha Coates with her trophy collection
Alisha Coates has won a number of dance competitions in recent years. Image: Gordon Coates.

Mr Coates added: “She never thought this would come. She was still emotional at 2am in her favourite cha cha dress and she would not let go of the trophy. And, I still get emotional when I watch back the videos.

“The dance school, and the Scots, did really well. It’s great for the area and hopefully their achievements will spur on more kids to take up dancing too.”

To top off the celebrations, Alisha was welcomed home to Peterhead yesterday with a “congratulations” banner and balloons from her five older brothers.

