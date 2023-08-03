Video: Line dancing teenager returns home to Peterhead as world champion

A teenager from Peterhead is still on cloud nine after winning a top prize at the World Line Dancing Championships.

Alisha Coates competed against 17 other dancers in her category to be crowned world champion in the newcomer junior section.

The 13-year-old was joined by her parents, Gordon and Alison Coates, when she travelled down to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool for the dance event last week.

She performed in a number of different styles over the weekend, including cha cha, waltz and West Coast Swing, against dancers from Ireland and South Korea.

“She loves them all,” her dad told The Press and Journal. “Next, she’ll move on to Novice and she’s is eventually aiming to be an Allstar.

“She put her blood, sweat and tears into this, rehearsing every day solid in the weeks before. It’s just what you have to do.

“She’s had amazing support from her teachers at Danceworkz, Bonnie-Leigh Wilson and Katie McLean, and Joy Morrison from J Fusion. She couldn’t have done it without them. And, Joy’s mum Anne made all of Alisha’s dresses.”

World and European champion

Alisha started dance classes with her friend when she was eight.

She has attended lessons at Danceworkz Dance School every week since with extra private classes at J Fusion Dance in Buckie in the lead up to competitions.

This is not the first time the Peterhead Academy pupil has won a top prize at a dance competition, having previously won big at the Southern Masters in London and the Midland Masters.

Adding the World Championships title on top of her European Championships win means the Peterhead Academy pupil has now won the “double”.

Mr Coates added: “She never thought this would come. She was still emotional at 2am in her favourite cha cha dress and she would not let go of the trophy. And, I still get emotional when I watch back the videos.

“The dance school, and the Scots, did really well. It’s great for the area and hopefully their achievements will spur on more kids to take up dancing too.”

To top off the celebrations, Alisha was welcomed home to Peterhead yesterday with a “congratulations” banner and balloons from her five older brothers.