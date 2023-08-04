Aberdeen cafe owners ‘star struck’ as Callum Beattie pops in for a dance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen cafe owners ‘star struck’ as Callum Beattie pops in for a dance

Callum Beattie surprised fans at a cafe in Aberdeen city centre.

By Shanay Taylor
Callum Beattie enjoying a cuppa in Upperkrust Aberdeen
Callum Beattie enjoying a cuppa in Upperkrust Aberdeen. Image: Jackie Wilson.

The Heart Stops Beating star left fans stunned as he walked through the doors of Upperkrust Aberdeen, not only once, but twice.

Callum Beattie visited the local cafe alongside his bandmates as they each enjoyed a sit-down meal in the venue.

Liking it so much so, they decided to head back to Upperkrust for a second time the following day.

Mrs Jackie Wilson, who has been running the cafe for 17 years said she was “star struck” to see the band, only after realising who they actually were.

Callum Beattie and his band mates pose for picture with Upperkrust staff.
Callum Beattie and his band mates pose for picture with Upperkrust staff. Image: Jackie Wilson.

‘Absolutely love his song, Heart Stops Beating’

“We never knew who he was, when he came in yesterday. They all came in, had some lunch and left.

“They came back in today, so I asked if he was in a band and he told me who he was.

“Once I looked him up and heard his music, I realised that I absolutely love his song Heart Stops Beating.

“He then suggested getting a photo of all of us with the band. They were really nice.”

Beattie, who is best known for his voice, also got the chance to show off some of his dance moves during his visit.

When asked to join in on the cafe’s Friday dance ritual, Beattie said “absolutely”.

Friday dance is a special one get on up everyone and join in💃💃🕺🕺

Posted by Upperkrust Aberdeen on Friday, 4 August 2023

‘It was so much fun’

Mrs Wilson added: “He threw off his jacket and I put it on. He then started to do a song about making a sandwich. We were all having a laugh, it was just so much fun.”

Callum Beattie kicked off his latest tour in the Granite City last night (Thursday, August 3) at The Lemon Tree. 

“He said they always support local and that they all really enjoyed the food, which is why they came back again today”, says Mrs Wilson.

“It’s great that people like him are happy to go around and support local businesses. All our hard work is paying off.”

The singer is set to return to Aberdeen in December for a concert at the Music Hall. 

Mrs Wilson concluded: “He’s coming back in December, so he’s going to pay us another visit then.”

Did you spot Callum Beattie in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below.

