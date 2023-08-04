Aberdeen cafe owners ‘star struck’ as Callum Beattie pops in for a dance

The Heart Stops Beating star left fans stunned as he walked through the doors of Upperkrust Aberdeen, not only once, but twice.

Callum Beattie visited the local cafe alongside his bandmates as they each enjoyed a sit-down meal in the venue.

Liking it so much so, they decided to head back to Upperkrust for a second time the following day.

Mrs Jackie Wilson, who has been running the cafe for 17 years said she was “star struck” to see the band, only after realising who they actually were.

‘Absolutely love his song, Heart Stops Beating’

“We never knew who he was, when he came in yesterday. They all came in, had some lunch and left.

“They came back in today, so I asked if he was in a band and he told me who he was.

“Once I looked him up and heard his music, I realised that I absolutely love his song Heart Stops Beating.

“He then suggested getting a photo of all of us with the band. They were really nice.”

Beattie, who is best known for his voice, also got the chance to show off some of his dance moves during his visit.

When asked to join in on the cafe’s Friday dance ritual, Beattie said “absolutely”.

Friday dance is a special one get on up everyone and join in💃💃🕺🕺 Posted by Upperkrust Aberdeen on Friday, 4 August 2023

‘It was so much fun’

Mrs Wilson added: “He threw off his jacket and I put it on. He then started to do a song about making a sandwich. We were all having a laugh, it was just so much fun.”

Callum Beattie kicked off his latest tour in the Granite City last night (Thursday, August 3) at The Lemon Tree.

“He said they always support local and that they all really enjoyed the food, which is why they came back again today”, says Mrs Wilson.

“It’s great that people like him are happy to go around and support local businesses. All our hard work is paying off.”

The singer is set to return to Aberdeen in December for a concert at the Music Hall.

Mrs Wilson concluded: “He’s coming back in December, so he’s going to pay us another visit then.”

