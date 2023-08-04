‘Nothing more to give’: Crolla’s ice cream parlour in Aberdeen to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nothing more to give’: Crolla’s ice cream parlour in Aberdeen to close

The popular ice cream parlour will shut its doors in two weeks just shy if its seventh anniversary.

By Ross Hempseed
Crolla's in Aberdeen to close on August 18.
Crolla's on Rosemount Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Crolla’s Gelateria in Aberdeen has announced its closure just before its seventh anniversary.

The popular ice cream parlour on Rosemount Place has been a firm favourite of Aberdonians for years.

However, owner Carol Cordiner took to social media with “a heavy heart, great reluctance, and emotion” to announce the business will close on August 18.

The post read: “This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make but I know that sadly now is the right time for me to personally call it a day.

“We have almost been open seven years and I have given absolutely everything I can to this business to try and ensure it is a success.

Crolla’s opened back in 2016 and has been popular with Aberdonians. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“However, I feel that I now have nothing more to give and need to move on to the next chapter in my life. ”

Ms Cordiner says now is the right time to close as the last few years have been tough on the business highlighting the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis as negatives.

Having been the first Crolla’s franchise when they opened in 2016, Ms Cordiner is “extremely proud” of the progress the business has made.

‘I will miss being able to put a smile on people’s faces ‘

She wrote: “I am specifically proud of the product we served, particularly the ice cream as I truly believe it is the best in Aberdeen, especially given it was all made in the store by my dad.

“However, I am of course biased, but I will miss being able to put a smile on people’s faces when trying it for the very first time.”

She also acknowledged the support of her family, and staff who have helped and worked in the shop over the years.

Ms Cordiner added: “Lastly and most importantly, thank you to all my loyal customers, it has been a pleasure to serve you all these last seven years and I am extremely thankful for all the custom you have given us.

Crolla’s has announced it will close its door towards the end of the August. Image: Crolla’s

“Hopefully, we will see many of you over the next couple weeks and you can help us ensure that we go out on a high, whilst also ensuring you get your Crolla’s fix one last time.”

Users soon left condolence messages on the post, sad to see another food business close in Aberdeen.

Donna Snowie wrote: “Aww we are gutted for sure. Will be in for a couple of last ice creams before you close.”

Andy Melvin commented: “Such a shame. I came 2nd in your ice cream eating competition. Kids love an ice cream from Crolla’s. Will make sure we’re in before you close.”

Kerry Kelman wrote: “Awww it’s been mine and my kid’s fave place for ice cream. We will be in before closing so so sad. All the best xxxx.”

Pamela Grierson commented: “Absolutely devastated by this news. Always order our ice cream treats from you. Best mint choc chip and strawberry ever.”

Conversation