‘Nothing more to give’: Crolla’s ice cream parlour in Aberdeen to close

Crolla’s Gelateria in Aberdeen has announced its closure just before its seventh anniversary.

The popular ice cream parlour on Rosemount Place has been a firm favourite of Aberdonians for years.

However, owner Carol Cordiner took to social media with “a heavy heart, great reluctance, and emotion” to announce the business will close on August 18.

The post read: “This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make but I know that sadly now is the right time for me to personally call it a day.

“We have almost been open seven years and I have given absolutely everything I can to this business to try and ensure it is a success.

“However, I feel that I now have nothing more to give and need to move on to the next chapter in my life. ”

Ms Cordiner says now is the right time to close as the last few years have been tough on the business highlighting the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis as negatives.

Having been the first Crolla’s franchise when they opened in 2016, Ms Cordiner is “extremely proud” of the progress the business has made.

‘I will miss being able to put a smile on people’s faces ‘

She wrote: “I am specifically proud of the product we served, particularly the ice cream as I truly believe it is the best in Aberdeen, especially given it was all made in the store by my dad.

“However, I am of course biased, but I will miss being able to put a smile on people’s faces when trying it for the very first time.”

She also acknowledged the support of her family, and staff who have helped and worked in the shop over the years.

Ms Cordiner added: “Lastly and most importantly, thank you to all my loyal customers, it has been a pleasure to serve you all these last seven years and I am extremely thankful for all the custom you have given us.

“Hopefully, we will see many of you over the next couple weeks and you can help us ensure that we go out on a high, whilst also ensuring you get your Crolla’s fix one last time.”

Users soon left condolence messages on the post, sad to see another food business close in Aberdeen.

Donna Snowie wrote: “Aww we are gutted for sure. Will be in for a couple of last ice creams before you close.”

Andy Melvin commented: “Such a shame. I came 2nd in your ice cream eating competition. Kids love an ice cream from Crolla’s. Will make sure we’re in before you close.”

Kerry Kelman wrote: “Awww it’s been mine and my kid’s fave place for ice cream. We will be in before closing so so sad. All the best xxxx.”

Pamela Grierson commented: “Absolutely devastated by this news. Always order our ice cream treats from you. Best mint choc chip and strawberry ever.”