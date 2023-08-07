Man reported as being in the water near Fraserburgh was trying to rescue seal

Fraserburgh lifeboat responded to reports of person in trouble in the water, which turned out to be a man trying rescue a seal.

The volunteer crew launched the lifeboat at 8.25pm on Sunday, just minutes after receiving a report of a person in the water.

However, the crew soon discovered that the person in question, a man, had jumped into the water to rescue a seal at an isolated stretch of a Fraserburgh beach.

The man was not in any trouble and did not require rescuing.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat’s speedy response to report of a person in the water.Fraserburgh Lifeboat was launched at 8.25pm… Posted by RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat on Monday, 7 August 2023

Once the crew established contact with the man they found that he was safe and well.

Fraserburgh lifeboat was tasked to the person

Coastguard concluded the call was “a false alarm with good intent”.

Coxswain Vic Sutherland praised the crew’s quick and efficient response to what could have been a serious incident.

The lifeboat returned to base shortly after awaiting the next call out.