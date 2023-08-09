Aberdeen dad and two friends killed in horrific golf buggy crash in Texas

An Aberdeen father-of-two has been killed in Texas after his golf buggy was hit by a car.

Fraser Anderson and two friends were in the golf buggy when it was hit by a Cadillac Escalade SUV in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Anderson and friend Jacob Wnuk, both 37, died at the scene. A third friend, Christopher Scandridge, 41, later died in hospital.

Daniel Rivera, 21, has been charged with drink-driving and now faces three counts of murder.

The tragedy happened in Cypress, near Houston, at about 2.45am.

Mr Anderson and his wife Gillian, who is also from Aberdeen, have been living in Texas for the last decade.

Friends have now set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the cost of their families travelling over to the US to “say their goodbyes” to Mr Anderson.

‘He will always be everyone’s Uncle Fraser’

A target of $60,000 (£45, 829) was set just 48 hours ago, with more than $42,000 already raised.

Writing on the campaign page, creator Jennifer Nickel says she hopes the funds will help support his wife Gillian and their two young children through the difficult times ahead.

She wrote: “Fraser’s boisterous personality will be deeply missed by everyone who met him.

“He loved golf, pickleball and most of all, his wife and kids. He was a family man and loved to play soccer with his son and the neighbourhood kids.

“A kid at heart, he will always be remembered as everyone’s ‘Uncle Fraser.’

“Please help Gillian and her family in this difficult time. Proceeds will go towards travel costs as the family arrives from Scotland to say their goodbyes, and to help Gillian and her two small children in the coming weeks.”

Fundraising pages have also been set up for Mr Anderson’s two friends.

Tributes for ‘three incredible men’

Tributes have begun pouring in for the trio as communities – both here and abroad – come together in grief.

Craig Hardy described the victims as “three incredible men”.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote: “Hoping that I can reach a few more people by sharing this. Our community lost three incredible men this weekend in a tragic accident.

“These were our neighbours and buddies but more importantly all 3 were husbands and fathers to multiple kiddos.”

An SUV driver not only faces three first-degree murder charges. A lawsuit seeks over $1 million after three men on a golf cart were killed in the wreck. https://t.co/pMQ12xT5DB — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 9, 2023

What happened that night?

Texas laws permit golf carts to be used on roads with a 35mph speed limit or lower. Drivers can cross streets with higher speeds of 40mph.

Investigators believe Mr Anderson’s golf buggy was turning left at an intersection – which has four stop signs – when Rivera failed to stop and hit them.

It is alleged his blood alcohol limit was 0.136%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%.

The family of one of the dead men, Mr Scandridge, has launched civil action against Rivera – who is believed to have been travelling with a woman and an eight-year-old girl at the time. They are suing him for $1 million (£785,238).