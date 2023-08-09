Funeral for Peterhead grandmother allegedly murdered at home to be held next week

The funeral for a Peterhead grandmother, who was allegedly murdered in June, will be held next week.

Elizabeth Watson, 58, who died in her house on Catto Drive in Peterhead, was well-known and liked within the community.

The tragic events unfolded on June 27, with Ms Watson’s younger son Jonathan Diver, being charged in connection with her death.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support and condolences for Ms Watson, which have been appreciated by her older son Neil Ross.

Following her death, Mr Ross paid tribute to his mum, a regular churchgoer, saying she loved to spoil her grandchildren and often enjoyed a trip down to Aberdeen.

He said: “I know my mum will be amazed at all the support from friends and family.

“I didn’t know my mum knew so many people. She seemed to have had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.”

‘A much loved and loving mum’

Ms Watson had previously worked as a fish packer for the last 10 years, but according to Mr Ross has mum could have tried her hand at anything and was “his world”.

The Peterhead community will come together on August 14 to say goodbye to Ms Watson as her funeral is held at Almanythie Hall in the town.

In a post to social media, funeral directors Robert Mackie announced the event, with friends and family invited to pay their respects.

The post paid tribute to Ms Watson, which read: “Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, a much loved and loving mum of Neil, step mum of Graham, a dear mother-in-law to Zoe, a proud and devoted grandma of Freya and Nathan, beloved daughter of Douglas and Isobel, a loving sister of Carol and Lesley, a dear sister-in-law and good friend to many.”

The service will be held at 1.30pm on Monday, August 14, with the family asking for donations to be made instead of flowers.