A90 carriageway closed at Fordoun following three-vehicle crash

The northbound carriageway on the A90 has been shut at Fordoun due to a crash.

Traffic Scotland reported the closure on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at around 5.45pm following an incident.

The northbound carriageway at Fordoun has been closed to traffic for “accident recovery work”.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash but it is understood no one has been seriously injured.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 18:10#A90 Fordoun The Northbound carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ for accident recovery work Please plan ahead: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/aZvRRI68nI — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 9, 2023

Motorists using the road have been warned to expect delays and a diversion has been put in place.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday, August 9, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A90 near Fordoun.

“Local diversions are in place to allow for recovery.”

More as we get it.