A90 carriageway closed at Fordoun following three-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 carriageway closed at Fordoun following three-vehicle crash

The northbound carriageway at Fordoun has been closed to traffic for "accident recovery work". 

By Lottie Hood
A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at Fordoun.
The Aberdeenshire road has been closed to northbound traffic. Image: Google Maps.

The northbound carriageway on the A90 has been shut at Fordoun due to a crash.

Traffic Scotland reported the closure on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at around 5.45pm following an incident.

The northbound carriageway at Fordoun has been closed to traffic for “accident recovery work”.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash but it is understood no one has been seriously injured.

Motorists using the road have been warned to expect delays and a diversion has been put in place.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday, August 9, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A90 near Fordoun.

“Local diversions are in place to allow for recovery.”

More as we get it. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Funeral for Peterhead grandmother allegedly murdered at home to be held next week
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel romance fraudster jailed after attempting to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000
Aberdeen aerial image.
A swathe of Aberdeen office space at risk of becoming redundant under new rules…
Children with a cow at Doonies Farm.
'It's a place of memories': Doonies Farm owners reflect on last 30 years as…
The Coffee Apothecary, Udny.
Disloyalty Card: 6 north-east cafes team up for new scheme that rewards unfaithful customers
Scottish SPCA appeals for home for cats
Adopt, don't shop: Scottish SPCA appeals for cat lovers to help as Drumoak centre…
Head of senior school Clare Smith (left) and head of school Robin Macpherson (right) celebrate this year's exam results with Robert Gordon's College pupils Owen Izedonmwen (S4), Jefline Jacob (S5) and Oyenmwen Izedonmwen (S6). Image: Robert Gordon's College
From Robert Gordon's College to Princeton and Cambridge for exam stars
Photographer Simon Scott is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Defence lawyer claims Aberdeen photographer is victim of 'modern' witch hunt
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland
Domino's will be opening its doors in Dyce next week. Image: Supplied.
Domino's to open in Dyce next week - here's when you can grab a…