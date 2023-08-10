Ellon bike enthusiasts gearing up for week of cycling events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon bike enthusiasts gearing up for week of cycling events

A week of cycling events to inspire people to get out on their bike will be held in Ellon.

By Shanay Taylor
Ellon Pedal Car Race
The annual pedal car race in the centre of Ellon. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Dozens of cycle enthusiasts are expected to take to the streets of Ellon to enjoy the benefits of cycling during bike week.

The inaugural bike week coincides with the biggest ever UCI Cycling World Championships hosted by Scotland.

It is organised by Colin Allanach of Ythan Cycle Club and will see an array of bike-themed events and activities take place throughout the town.

Each of the events are aimed at helping everyone enjoy the activity.

Events start on Sunday

The week-long event starts on Sunday, August 13 with a challenging 66 mile ride round the Buchan countryside followed by beer and burgers at BrewDog.

Building up to the highly popular, Ellon Pedal Car Race and youth cycle races round the town on August 20.

The Pedal Car Race is highly popular in Ellon. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

One of the organisers, Colin Allanach said: “The Cycling World Championships have arrived in Scotland this week, and we are hoping people are inspired by the athletes taking part to get out on their bikes.

“The partners delivering the sessions have put together a whole week of varied cycling activities for all abilities and ages.

‘Something to suit anyone’

“There is something to suit anyone who wants to go out on a bike.”

People will have the chance to get their bike looked over by trained mechanics or trade in any old bikes to be recycled for charity.

The week will also see the launch of Ellon’s Rock Up and Ride disabled cycling initiative – a new cycling hub which offers people with additional support needs the opportunity to try out adaptive bikes.

It aims to make the sport accessible for all.

Launch of Ellon’s Rock Up and Ride

The scheme builds on partnership working between the town’s Ythan Cycle Club and the Ellon Opportunities Centre.

It has been made possible through work with projects such as British Cycling’s Limitless project, Scottish Cycling’s Rock up and Ride project and Grampian Disability Sport’s Grampian Inclusive Cycling Bothies.

Ellon bike week commences this weekend
Ellon bike week commences this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Charles Daniel, Ythan Cycle Club Secretary said:

“The club has a long history of involvement with helping people with additional needs to cycle – Olympic and World Champions Neil and Lora Fachie, were once members of Ythan Cycle Club.

“The disability hub allows people of all abilities to try out adaptive bikes and enjoy accessible active travel options.”

Construction of the first phase of the Ellon Wheel Park project is also due to start later this year.

The new facility will enable cyclists of all abilities to learn how to cycle, gain confidence and have fun on all types of bikes in a safe traffic-free environment before venturing out on roads and trails.

A full range of activities can be found by emailing ellonbikeweek@gmail.com.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Crowds turn out for Ballater Highland Games 2023
To go with story by David McPhee. Sid Scott: Job gave photographer troubling access to aspiring teenage models Picture shows; Simon 'Sid' Scott . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/08/2023
Simon 'Sid' Scott verdict: How his female victims stood up to take down a…
Fly Cup bake with an image of the Becs Soft Play Centre.
From playdates to traybakes... Inverurie charity could take over former tots paradise
Photographer Simon 'Sid' Scott was found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of charges involving five different women. Image: DC Thomson.
Verdict: Aberdeen photographer found guilty of sex assaults on women
Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff.
Aberdeen student becomes second youngest person to ever go to space after Virgin Galactic…
2
Steven Wright, who died on the Scott platform last week.
Offshore worker who died on North Sea Scott platform ‘liked by all’
25-year-old Australian backpacker Lucy Holz pictured in Aberdeen.
Australian backpacker receives backlash after claiming on TikTok she felt unsafe in Aberdeen
2
The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune.
Neptune results: Seagull due for start-up next month, Isabella results imminent
Swimming pool aberdeen closure was highlighted by protestors putting banners up like th eone in this picture.
Petition to protect north-east's remaining swimming pools launched
Mrs Lachlan dressed in a hospital gown in preparation for cancer treatment.
Aberdeenshire mum-of-four appeals for support as she goes through chemo eight times