Ellon bike enthusiasts gearing up for week of cycling events

Dozens of cycle enthusiasts are expected to take to the streets of Ellon to enjoy the benefits of cycling during bike week.

The inaugural bike week coincides with the biggest ever UCI Cycling World Championships hosted by Scotland.

It is organised by Colin Allanach of Ythan Cycle Club and will see an array of bike-themed events and activities take place throughout the town.

Each of the events are aimed at helping everyone enjoy the activity.

Events start on Sunday

The week-long event starts on Sunday, August 13 with a challenging 66 mile ride round the Buchan countryside followed by beer and burgers at BrewDog.

Building up to the highly popular, Ellon Pedal Car Race and youth cycle races round the town on August 20.

One of the organisers, Colin Allanach said: “The Cycling World Championships have arrived in Scotland this week, and we are hoping people are inspired by the athletes taking part to get out on their bikes.

“The partners delivering the sessions have put together a whole week of varied cycling activities for all abilities and ages.

‘Something to suit anyone’

“There is something to suit anyone who wants to go out on a bike.”

People will have the chance to get their bike looked over by trained mechanics or trade in any old bikes to be recycled for charity.

The week will also see the launch of Ellon’s Rock Up and Ride disabled cycling initiative – a new cycling hub which offers people with additional support needs the opportunity to try out adaptive bikes.

It aims to make the sport accessible for all.

Launch of Ellon’s Rock Up and Ride

The scheme builds on partnership working between the town’s Ythan Cycle Club and the Ellon Opportunities Centre.

It has been made possible through work with projects such as British Cycling’s Limitless project, Scottish Cycling’s Rock up and Ride project and Grampian Disability Sport’s Grampian Inclusive Cycling Bothies.

Charles Daniel, Ythan Cycle Club Secretary said:

“The club has a long history of involvement with helping people with additional needs to cycle – Olympic and World Champions Neil and Lora Fachie, were once members of Ythan Cycle Club.

“The disability hub allows people of all abilities to try out adaptive bikes and enjoy accessible active travel options.”

Construction of the first phase of the Ellon Wheel Park project is also due to start later this year.

The new facility will enable cyclists of all abilities to learn how to cycle, gain confidence and have fun on all types of bikes in a safe traffic-free environment before venturing out on roads and trails.

A full range of activities can be found by emailing ellonbikeweek@gmail.com.