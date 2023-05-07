Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on

Hazel Nairn's family are urging kayakers and paddleboarders to help them carry out a fresh search of the River Don at the weekend.

By Michelle Henderson and Shona Gossip
The family of Hazel Nairn will carry out searches of the River Don next weekend - and are urging experienced kayaker or paddleboard to help. Images: Police Scotland/Kenny Elrick.
The family of Hazel Nairn will carry out searches of the River Don next weekend - and are urging experienced kayaker or paddleboard to help. Images: Police Scotland/Kenny Elrick.

The family of a woman swept away by the River Don is organising a fresh search party.

Hazel Nairn was walking home with her dog when she was swept away by the fast-flowing river during stormy weather last November.

Her family has never given up hope of finding the 71-year-old’s body, and are now calling on kayakers and paddleboarders to help them next weekend.

Daughter Anneka Gray – who has been having kayak lessons so she can take part – is urging people to get involved in Saturday’s effort.

Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray

‘It’s like she vanished into thin air’

In a post published on the Missing People Scotland Facebook page, Mrs Gray said searchers would be checking all the nooks of the river, searching the debris and low water areas.

Walkers are also being asked to search the riverbanks on foot.

Speaking to The Daily Record, Mrs Gray described the last six months as a “nightmare” and said: “To be six months on and now to have found any trace of my mum is so painful.

“For months we used to walk the banks every day searching for her, then at night, I’d wake up worrying that I’d seen something we might have overlooked.

“My partner and I have been having kayak lessons so we can safely get into the water and search for her. For a long time after my mum disappeared, the river remained high but now water levels have dropped.

“At the very least, we might have expected to find a piece of her jacket on the barbed wire fence of one of the flooded fields she was initially swept across. It’s like she vanished into thin air.”

The group will set off from Monymusk at about 9am on Saturday, and those on the water should be prepared with lifejackets, wet suits and appropriate footwear.

When last seen, Ms Nairn was wearing blue denim leggings, pink hooded jumper, a wine jacket and wellies which were navy and tartan.

Hazel Nairn and her dog Ruaridh were trying to get home from Monymusk when they were swept away by the River Don on Friday. Pictures: Facebook.

Police search stood down

Grandmother Ms Nairn was walking her Westie Ruairidh home when the tragedy unfolded on November 18.

A huge search operation was launched involving police and coastguards, and her beloved dog was found a week later.

Despite land and water searches, the teams found no trace of Ms Nairn and stood down their search in January.

Mrs Gray – who previously told The P&J that her own young daughter was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her precious Nana – continued her own searches and enlisted the help of a local drone pilot too. 

She and her brother Greig organised a memorial service at Kintore Parish Church for their mum in March. Donations from the service were put towards the installation of a bench at Monymusk Park – one of Ms Nairn’s favourite spots.

