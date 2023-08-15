Aberdeenshire nursery worker’s passion for the planet inspires new children’s book

An nursery nurse has written a truly modern tale for children, featuring everything from climate change to the environment, all with a magical twist.

Rachel May, a nursery teacher at Chapelton Nursery, has written Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors as a way of helping children understand the planet.

The story follows the adventures of Aunty Planty, a colourful, modern, nature-loving aunt to Ariana and her friends, who love nothing more than planting flowers and looking after the environment.

Complete with an adventure in wind and solar power, the book brings all aspects of nature to life in every page.

‘Story waiting to be told’

Originally from Sussex, the author has lived in Aberdeenshire for almost 40 years and was a nursery nurse at Lairhillock School for 16 years.

Mrs May said: “In 2019, after moving into my flat in Chapelton, it occurred to me that I should write a children’s book.

“Nurseries are full of little people who are interested and passionate about the world and I thought there was a story waiting to be told.

“In November 2021, my sister became very ill with meningitis. She was rushed to hospital where she remained for several months but, because of Covid regulations, I couldn’t see her.

“A colleague suggested I return to writing to give me a goal and something to do for my sister, so I dug out my children’s story. I was inspired to have something to show her when she recovered.”

The book has been illustrated by Stonehaven artist Amy J Robertson, who “brought the story alive”.

Mrs May originally decided to self-publish her work as an e-book, but last month she was offered a traditional contract by publishing house Pegasus.

She will host a book reading and signing on Sunday from 2pm at The Hut in Chapelton.