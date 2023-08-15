Aberdeenshire nursery worker’s passion for the planet inspires new children’s book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire nursery worker’s passion for the planet inspires new children’s book

The book "Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors" has been published by Pegasus.

By Chris Cromar
Nursery nurse celebrates first children's book.
Aberdeenshire nursery nurse celebrates publishing deal with first children's book. Image: Rachel May.

An nursery nurse has written a truly modern tale for children, featuring everything from climate change to the environment, all with a magical twist.

Rachel May, a nursery teacher at Chapelton Nursery, has written Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors as a way of helping children understand the planet.

The story follows the adventures of Aunty Planty, a colourful, modern, nature-loving aunt to Ariana and her friends, who love nothing more than planting flowers and looking after the environment.

Complete with an adventure in wind and solar power, the book brings all aspects of nature to life in every page.

‘Story waiting to be told’

Originally from Sussex, the author has lived in Aberdeenshire for almost 40 years and was a nursery nurse at Lairhillock School for 16 years.

Mrs May said: “In 2019, after moving into my flat in Chapelton, it occurred to me that I should write a children’s book.

“Nurseries are full of little people who are interested and passionate about the world and I thought there was a story waiting to be told.

“In November 2021, my sister became very ill with meningitis. She was rushed to hospital where she remained for several months but, because of Covid regulations, I couldn’t see her.

“A colleague suggested I return to writing to give me a goal and something to do for my sister, so I dug out my children’s story. I was inspired to have something to show her when she recovered.”

The book has been illustrated by Stonehaven artist Amy J Robertson, who “brought the story alive”.

Mrs May originally decided to self-publish her work as an e-book, but last month she was offered a traditional contract by publishing house Pegasus.

She will host a book reading and signing on Sunday from 2pm at The Hut in Chapelton.

