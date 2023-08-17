Futuristic ‘play factory’ unveiled as council progresses £50m first stage of Aberdeen Beach revamp

Multi-million plans to revitalise Aberdeen’s beach have rocketed forward as fresh images of a spaceship-like “play factory” emerge.

Council chiefs have given another glimpse into how the waterfront area could look following the proposed revamp.

It comes as experts price up the cost of the first stage of the overhaul – featuring a new amphitheater, an events field and the play area – at £48 million.

And fresh reports also reveal the full cost of the beach masterplan, including a potential stadium, could be a whopping £441 million.

Architects went back to the drawing board earlier this year after residents shared their personal preferences for the area.

These included creating more picnic spaces, a wheelchair friendly playground with interactive activities, and better cycling paths.

And their vision is taking shape, with preliminary work poised to begin within months.

Where are we now with the plans?

Top brass are now rolling up their sleeves to kick start the first phase of the project, with a new report being discussed by councillors next week.

This would revolve around developing a “play factory” for children, and events field.

Walkways and cycling lanes will also be upgraded to form a “pedestrian spine” between the different zones.

The local authority hopes this would reduce car journeys in the area by at least 20%, while also encourage double the footfall into beachfront.

Bringing the ‘wow’ factor back to the beachfront

Hoped to create an “exceptional” asset for the city, the beach park will form a new interactive playground for children.

It is said this will be “at the heart” of the proposals, aimed to make the beachfront more vibrant and engaging.

The play park will be composed with different futuristic elements to “bring drama and animation to spaces” – including eye-catching UFO-like slides and swings.

A bespoke play structure – called the Rope Factory – will be erected at the core of the playground as a unique feature.

The first phase of the project includes building an amphitheater next to the Beach Ballroom.

All of these features will be separated by “civic plazas”, offering residents relaxing open spaces for a picnic or a gathering.

There will be a designated sheltered area where the outdoors can be enjoyed regardless of the weather.

What is the events field all about?

Once completed, the city’s Christmas markets, fireworks displays and outdoor concert events could all be held there.

The events field will also be opened for public use, providing a green space for day-to-day activities such as family football games, and other games.

At the same crunch meeting next week, councillors will discuss imminent changes to Union Street.