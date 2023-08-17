Futuristic ‘play factory’ unveiled as council progresses £50m first stage of Aberdeen Beach revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Futuristic ‘play factory’ unveiled as council progresses £50m first stage of Aberdeen Beach revamp

New images show the unique park will be "at the heart" of the waterfront masterplan.

By Denny Andonova
Design image for playpark at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen City Council has revealed their vision to revitalize the beachfront and create an "exceptional" asset for the city. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Multi-million plans to revitalise Aberdeen’s beach have rocketed forward as fresh images of a spaceship-like “play factory” emerge.

Council chiefs have given another glimpse into how the waterfront area could look following the proposed revamp.

It comes as experts price up the cost of the first stage of the overhaul – featuring a new amphitheater, an events field and the play area – at £48 million.

The beach park will cover a large area with different features for play and relaxation. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

And fresh reports also reveal the full cost of the beach masterplan, including a potential stadium, could be a whopping £441 million.

Architects went back to the drawing board earlier this year after residents shared their personal preferences for the area.

The Hub plaza, located right of the play factory, will have water features with dune landscape in the background. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

These included creating more picnic spaces, a wheelchair friendly playground with interactive activities, and better cycling paths.

And their vision is taking shape, with preliminary work poised to begin within months.

Where are we now with the plans?

Top brass are now rolling up their sleeves to kick start the first phase of the project, with a new report being discussed by councillors next week.

This would revolve around developing a “play factory” for children, and events field.

This birds eye illustration shows the scale of the beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Walkways and cycling lanes will also be upgraded to form a “pedestrian spine” between the different zones.

The local authority hopes this would reduce car journeys in the area by at least 20%, while also encourage double the footfall into beachfront.

Bringing the ‘wow’ factor back to the beachfront

Hoped to create an “exceptional” asset for the city, the beach park will form a new interactive playground for children.

It is said this will be “at the heart” of the proposals, aimed to make the beachfront more vibrant and engaging.

Under the proposals, the beach park will include a wheelchair accessible sports and games zone. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The play park will be composed with different futuristic elements to “bring drama and animation to spaces” – including eye-catching UFO-like slides and swings.

A bespoke play structure – called the Rope Factory – will be erected at the core of the playground as a unique feature.

The first phase of the project includes building an amphitheater next to the Beach Ballroom.

Canopy features will offer sheltered seating across the park. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

All of these features will be separated by “civic plazas”, offering residents relaxing open spaces for a picnic or a gathering.

There will be a designated sheltered area where the outdoors can be enjoyed regardless of the weather.

The Rope Factory will be created “unique” to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

What is the events field all about?

Once completed, the city’s Christmas markets, fireworks displays and outdoor concert events could all be held there.

The events field will also be opened for public use, providing a green space for day-to-day activities such as family football games, and other games.

It is hoped the proposed amphitheater will be an interesting feature attracting more footfall. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

At the same crunch meeting next week, councillors will discuss imminent changes to Union Street.

The future of Aberdeen

