SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship tie

Caley Thistle face an all-Championship tie away to Arbroath in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Inverness, who won the competition on two separate occasions and were joint-winners with Raith Rovers in 2020, were among 10 second-tier sides to enter the competition.

Cove Rangers, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, have been handed a home tie against fellow League One outfit Montrose.

Peterhead, finalists in 2016, will make the trip to Annan Athletic.

Elgin City, who progressed past Forfar Athletic on penalties in midweek, will make the trip to Championship outfit Morton.

The ties will be played on the weekend of September 9/10.

Full draw for SPFL Trust Trophy Third Round:

Coleraine v Hamilton Accies

Raith Rovers v Cliftonville

Bala Town v Queen’s Park

Hibernian B v The New Saints

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Cove Rangers v Montrose

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Rangers B v Alloa Athletic

Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts

University of Stirling v Airdrieonians

Morton v Elgin City

Dundee United v Dunfermline

Arbroath v Caley Thistle

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Ayr United v Falkirk