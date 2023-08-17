Caley Thistle SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship tie Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City also learned their third round opponents. By Andy Skinner August 17 2023, 1.19pm Share SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship tie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/6056836/caley-thistle-to-face-arbroath-in-spfl-trust-trophy/ Copy Link 0 comment The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup. Caley Thistle face an all-Championship tie away to Arbroath in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Inverness, who won the competition on two separate occasions and were joint-winners with Raith Rovers in 2020, were among 10 second-tier sides to enter the competition. Caley Thistle’s Sean Welsh breaks free from Arbroath’s David Gold. Image: SNS Cove Rangers, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, have been handed a home tie against fellow League One outfit Montrose. Peterhead, finalists in 2016, will make the trip to Annan Athletic. Elgin City, who progressed past Forfar Athletic on penalties in midweek, will make the trip to Championship outfit Morton. The ties will be played on the weekend of September 9/10. Full draw for SPFL Trust Trophy Third Round: Coleraine v Hamilton Accies Raith Rovers v Cliftonville Bala Town v Queen’s Park Hibernian B v The New Saints Edinburgh City v East Kilbride Annan Athletic v Peterhead Cove Rangers v Montrose East Fife v Albion Rovers Rangers B v Alloa Athletic Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts University of Stirling v Airdrieonians Morton v Elgin City Dundee United v Dunfermline Arbroath v Caley Thistle Partick Thistle v Queen of the South Ayr United v Falkirk
