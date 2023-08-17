SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship tie

Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City also learned their third round opponents.

By Andy Skinner
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.

Caley Thistle face an all-Championship tie away to Arbroath in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Inverness, who won the competition on two separate occasions and were joint-winners with Raith Rovers in 2020, were among 10 second-tier sides to enter the competition.

Caley Thistle's Sean Welsh breaks free from Arbroath's David Gold.

Cove Rangers, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, have been handed a home tie against fellow League One outfit Montrose.

Peterhead, finalists in 2016, will make the trip to Annan Athletic.

Elgin City, who progressed past Forfar Athletic on penalties in midweek, will make the trip to Championship outfit Morton.

The ties will be played on the weekend of September 9/10.

Full draw for SPFL Trust Trophy Third Round:

Coleraine v Hamilton Accies

Raith Rovers v Cliftonville

Bala Town v Queen’s Park

Hibernian B v The New Saints

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Cove Rangers v Montrose

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Rangers B v Alloa Athletic

Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts

University of Stirling v Airdrieonians

Morton v Elgin City

Dundee United v Dunfermline

Arbroath v Caley Thistle

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Ayr United v Falkirk

 

