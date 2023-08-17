Peterhead to receive job boost with opening of The Original Factory Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead to receive job boost with opening of The Original Factory Shop

Ten new jobs to be created in Peterhead as The Original Factory Shop announces opening of new store.

By Shanay Taylor
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop will soon open in Peterhead: TOFS

Peterhead is set to receive a major job boost as The Original Factory Shop has confirmed it will open in the town.

The discount department store, which already has 186 stores across the United Kingdom, aims to open its latest venture soon.

It comes at a time when many shops in the town appear to be vacant, as M&Co and Dorothy Perkins units, which were once crowded with customers, now lie empty.

A total of 10 new jobs will be created in the local community, according to officials.

Locals in Peterhead will soon be able to shop designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, and Ralph Lauren, to name but a few.

Town to welcome 10 new jobs

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

Although there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say that locals can expect to see the shop open sometime in the near future.

A spokeswoman for The Original Factory Shop said: “At the moment, we cannot confirm the date of when the store will open as this may be subject to change.

“We can share that the store will create 10 jobs in the local community, and will see the retailer bring its range of great value branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Peterhead customers and residents.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Design image for playpark at Aberdeen beach.
Futuristic 'play factory' unveiled as council progresses Â£50m first stage of Aberdeen Beach revamp
Employment Minister Guy Opperman finds out about some of the challnges facing north-east seafood processors.
Tory minister aims to get more Scots into north-east seafood factories
Danijah Wiggan came to Aberdeen to take drugs
Sheffield man came to Aberdeen to take drugs without mum knowing
Massaman Curry at Kin Kao Thai Restaurant in Aberdeen
Get a taste of the Thai life at Kin Kao this Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Buildings along this stretch of Union Street formed part of the project.
Grubby Union Street buildings to be given much-needed makeover as road revamp begins in…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jesmond Grange, Bridge of Don locator Picture shows; Jesmond Grange, Bridge of Don locator. Jesmond Grange . Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man in court after Â£333,000 cannabis seizure from Bridge of Don property
Giant Aberdeen letters with someone walking past.
Giant Aberdeen letters to be moved just in time for influx of visitors
Marischal Square in Aberdeen.
CBRE predicts bigger lettings for Aberdeen office market
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A teenage boy through a slab from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre. Picture shows; St Nicholas Centre roof garden. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/08/2023
Unpaid work for 'incredibly foolish' teen who threw paving slab from roof
Dough and Co shop frontage. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Doughnut shop to open in Aberdeen city centre next month