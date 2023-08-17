Peterhead to receive job boost with opening of The Original Factory Shop

Peterhead is set to receive a major job boost as The Original Factory Shop has confirmed it will open in the town.

The discount department store, which already has 186 stores across the United Kingdom, aims to open its latest venture soon.

It comes at a time when many shops in the town appear to be vacant, as M&Co and Dorothy Perkins units, which were once crowded with customers, now lie empty.

A total of 10 new jobs will be created in the local community, according to officials.

Locals in Peterhead will soon be able to shop designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, and Ralph Lauren, to name but a few.

Town to welcome 10 new jobs

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

Although there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say that locals can expect to see the shop open sometime in the near future.

A spokeswoman for The Original Factory Shop said: “At the moment, we cannot confirm the date of when the store will open as this may be subject to change.

“We can share that the store will create 10 jobs in the local community, and will see the retailer bring its range of great value branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Peterhead customers and residents.”