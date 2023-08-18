Aberdeen Labour leader to stand against SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn in general election

The leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group is standing as the party’s pick for Aberdeen South at the next general election.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik will contest Aberdeen South – a seat held by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who plans to stand again.

Labour held the seat between 1997 and 2015 but trailed in fourth place at the last general election in 2019, behind the Tories and Lib Dems.

Party members selected Mr Malik following a hustings in the city on Thursday evening.

They also chose to back Lynn Thomson, a fellow Labour councillor, as the candidate for Aberdeen North.

The seat is held by the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman, who intends to fight the next election.

Labour group leader selected

Mr Malik has taken on more of a senior role after being voted in as leader of the council’s Labour group in June – the third leader in six months.

He is among those pushing for Sir Keir Starmer to make a promised visit to Aberdeen to allay concerns from industry and unions over his North Sea strategy.

There has been widespread opposition in the city to Labour’s commitment against new oil and gas licences.

Mr Malik has represented Lower Deeside since 2012 and is one of the longest-serving councillors at the local authority.

Ms Thomson was elected last year as a councillor for Kincorth, Nigg and Cove.

Former Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald told The P&J the party see both Aberdeen seats as ones they “could win”.

But Labour has failed to have any MPs elected in the city since 2015.

Who else is standing?

In Aberdeen North, Ms Blackman intends to stand again for the SNP.

She won the seat in 2019 with 54% of the vote and a majority of 12,670.

Labour came in third in Aberdeen North behind the Conservatives.

Ms Blackman will be joined by Mr Flynn who wants to hold on to Aberdeen South.

He wrested the key seat from the Tories in 2019 by earning 20,388 votes – a majority of 3,990 votes.

The Tories are expected to select their candidates for the two Aberdeen constituencies in September.

It is understood the Liberal Democrats will meet in the next fortnight to kick off the recruitment process in Aberdeen North.

Meanwhile, they are still to name who will be standing for the party in Aberdeen South.

The Greens are selecting candidates for both seats and aim to announce who is standing early next year.