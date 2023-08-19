Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market for Â£780,000

A castle once belonging to an Aberdeenshire baron – featuring a wing tower, great hall and vaulted games room –Â has hit the market.

Steeped in history and featuring architectural details, such as splayed gun loops and a rampart, Balbegno Castle has gone on sale for Â£780,000.

The 16th-century A-listed building has four storeys, with six bedrooms, two cellars and a tower wing.

Standing proudly south-west of Fettercairn, it comes with just under 20.5 acres of land.

Balbegno was originally the centrepiece of the Fasque Estate, which was bought by Sir John Gladstone in 1829. One of his sons was William Gladstone, who went on to become the four-time prime minister.

The estate originally stretched over 6,228 acres, and included a mix of cottages, grouse moors, farmland, a Christmas tree plantation and an artificial lake.

It remained in the Gladstone family up until it was sold in lots in 2016.

Impressive games room, great hall and two cellars

The Georgian wing was added in the 1790s and has a pretty Venetian entrance hall, with scenic views over Kincardineshire.

While the Georgian wing and great hall have been refurbished, the castle still has many of its original features, including brass door furniture, ornate cornices, and fireplaces.

The two cellars are accessed from the outside and have vaulted ceilings and stone flag flooring.

A separate vaulted room used as a games room can be found on the ground floor, alongside a fine dining room with its own grand fireplace.

An impressive drawing room with a carved wooden mantel and flooring is on the first floor, as well as the magnificent great hall – which has a unique ceiling and fireplace.

The stone spiral stairs continue up into the tower where there are a series of rooms over a further three levels, many with original fireplaces. However, these are in need of renovation.

Six grand bedrooms

The main castle itself has six bedrooms, which are scattered across the first two floors.

Bedroom one, located on the ground floor, has a fireplace with a wooden mantel and wooden floor, meanwhile, bedroom two has a wooden mantel.

On the first floor, a third bedroom features a fireplace with a carved wooden mantel and a wooden floor. Bedroom four has a walk-in cupboard while steps lead down to bedroom five which has a walk-in cupboard.

The back stairs lead to the final which has a built-in cupboard and wooden floor.

Grounds, cottage and stables

Surrounding the castle are lovely gardens, enclosed by walls, with lawns and borders and some fine trees.

Beyond is a grass field extending to some 17 acres, with some mature trees and a 17th-century dovecot.

Meanwhile, Hollies Cottage lies to the west of the castle and is reached by a separate drive.

It is an attractive stone cottage, with a living room, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with space for dining.

The cottage has its own enclosed garden and is close to the former stable block.

Marketed by Savills, it has been described as “utterly charming”.

Ruaraidh Ogilvie, property agent, said: “This historic property combines Georgian elegance and contemporary comforts with the exciting further development potential of the castle upper levels along with the stables.

“A much-loved family property, while the future possibilities for Balbegno Castle make it a very attractive prospect.”

The full listing can be found here.