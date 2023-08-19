Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market for Â£780,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market for Â£780,000

Balbegno Castle comes with just under 20.5 acres of land, including a stone cottage and stables.

By Lauren Taylor
Balbegno Castle, in Fettercairn, has been listed for sale. Image: Savills.
Balbegno Castle, in Fettercairn, has been listed for sale. Image: Savills.

A castle once belonging to an Aberdeenshire baron – featuring a wing tower, great hall and vaulted games room –Â  has hit the market.

Steeped in history and featuring architectural details, such as splayed gun loops and a rampart, Balbegno Castle has gone on sale for Â£780,000.

The 16th-century A-listed building has four storeys, with six bedrooms, two cellars and a tower wing.

Standing proudly south-west of Fettercairn, it comes with just under 20.5 acres of land.

The Georgian wing was built later. Image: Savills.

Balbegno was originally the centrepiece of the Fasque Estate, which was bought by Sir John Gladstone in 1829. One of his sons was William Gladstone, who went on to become the four-time prime minister.

The estate originally stretched over 6,228 acres, and included a mix of cottages, grouse moors, farmland, a Christmas tree plantation and an artificial lake.

It remained in the Gladstone family up until it was sold in lots in 2016.

The eye-catching great hall has a vaulted stone ceiling depicting the coats of arms of 13 Scottish peers. Image: Savills.

Impressive games room, great hall and two cellars

The Georgian wing was added in the 1790s and has a pretty Venetian entrance hall, with scenic views over Kincardineshire.

While the Georgian wing and great hall have been refurbished, the castle still has many of its original features, including brass door furniture, ornate cornices, and fireplaces.

Now this games room looks like the perfect “man cave”. Image: Savills

The two cellars are accessed from the outside and have vaulted ceilings and stone flag flooring.

A separate vaulted room used as a games room can be found on the ground floor, alongside a fine dining room with its own grand fireplace.

A stunning dining room can also be found on the ground floor. Image: Savills.

An impressive drawing room with a carved wooden mantel and flooring is on the first floor, as well as the magnificent great hall – which has a unique ceiling and fireplace.

The stone spiral stairs continue up into the tower where there are a series of rooms over a further three levels, many with original fireplaces. However, these are in need of renovation.

An elegant, yet cosy, drawing room. Image: Savills.

Six grand bedrooms

The main castle itself has six bedrooms, which are scattered across the first two floors.

Bedroom one, located on the ground floor, has a fireplace with a wooden mantel and wooden floor, meanwhile, bedroom two has a wooden mantel.

The first bedroom, located on the ground floor of the castle has its original fireplace and views of the grounds. Image: Savills.

On the first floor, a third bedroom features a fireplace with a carved wooden mantel and a wooden floor. Bedroom four has a walk-in cupboard while steps lead down to bedroom five which has a walk-in cupboard.

The back stairs lead to the final which has a built-in cupboard and wooden floor.

Grounds, cottage and stables

Surrounding the castle are lovely gardens, enclosed by walls, with lawns and borders and some fine trees.

Beyond is a grass field extending to some 17 acres, with some mature trees and a 17th-century dovecot.

Meanwhile, Hollies Cottage lies to the west of the castle and is reached by a separate drive.

A view of the castle and surrounding land. Image: Savills.

It is an attractive stone cottage, with a living room, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with space for dining.

The cottage has its own enclosed garden and is close to the former stable block.

Marketed by Savills, it has been described as “utterly charming”.

Ruaraidh Ogilvie, property agent, said: “This historic property combines Georgian elegance and contemporary comforts with the exciting further development potential of the castle upper levels along with the stables.

“A much-loved family property, while the future possibilities for Balbegno Castle make it a very attractive prospect.”

The full listing can be found here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea.
Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car
Readers had they say on the designs of the multi-million-pound Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council and Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Market poll results: Which design do our readers want to see come to…
Girl surfing in sea.
Fraserburgh teen riding high after surfing success in Cornwall
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen City Council urged to 'listen to the public' after bus gates petition surges…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing man from Portlethen has been found
The Dyce ice cream shop could open at the Indian restaurant.
Aberdeen suburb could get first ice cream parlour under plans to split Dyce Tandoori
Aberdeen actress Layla Kirk, who is making her horror movie debut
'Dreams do come true': Aberdeen actress makes horror debut alongside Outlander stars
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Car thieves wearing balaclavas strike in Aberdeen

Conversation