Aberdeen City Council urged to ‘listen to the public’ after bus gates petition surges past 3,000 signatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council urged to ‘listen to the public’ after bus gates petition surges past 3,000 signatures

It was only four days ago a petition to scrap the new bus gates was set up and has now reached over 3,000 signatures.Â 

By Lottie Hood
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen residents are calling for action against the new city bus gates. Image: Philippa Gerrard.

More than 3,000 people have now signed a petition calling for the new priority bus routes in Aberdeen city centre to be scrapped.

As the final works for the new bus gates are being carried out in the city, residents are expressing their growing anger at the plans.

Only four days ago, a petition to scrap the new bus gates was set up, which has now reached more than 3,000 signatures.

Another two petitions have also been launched, further highlighting the problems the plans could create within the city centre.

Bus gate
Three petitions have been launched calling the council to halt the plans. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson

Response sends ‘firm message’ to council

The new measures have been widely criticised with MSP Liam Kerr saying the plans have “no clear logic” to them.

The founder of the fastest growing petition Scrap the New Bus Gates – Keep Aberdeen Accessible, David Laing, said the bus gates would hamper businesses and reduce footfall.

He added it also appears there would be no blue badge exemption in place.

Commenting on the petition’s progress so far, he said the thousands of signatures marked a major milestone.

Mr Laing said: â€œThe petition has gone from strength to strength, reaching over 3,000 signatures within days.

“Its success sends the councilâ€™s leadership a firm message against the new bus gates.

The council’s new map of impending bus gates and other road changes. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“While pressing ahead with unpopular, damaging decisions appears to be common practice for the council administration, I remain hopeful that for once they listen to the public and scrap the new bus gates.

“Failure to remove them would be to the detriment of many businesses and further disadvantage people with disabilities.”

No plans to amend bus gates

Two other petitions were also set up with similar goals in mind.

Last year, Jo Evans launched Stop Aberdeen City Council’s plans for Guild Street Bus Gates and has reached over 400 signatures so far.

Another petition, focused on blue badge holders, has nearly 30 signatures.

No Bus Gates for Blue Badge Holders was set up by Aberdeen University’s Gaudie news editor Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco and urges councillors to let blue badge holders use the bus gates.

Despite the apparent anger towards the new measures, Aberdeen City Council said earlier this week there were no plans at this time to amend them.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Angus Dow is missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Man travelling in a Renault van reported missing from Portlethen
The Dyce ice cream shop could open at the Indian restaurant.
Aberdeen suburb could get first ice cream parlour under plans to split Dyce Tandoori
Aberdeen actress Layla Kirk, who is making her horror movie debut
'Dreams do come true': Aberdeen actress makes horror debut alongside Outlander stars
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Car thieves wearing balaclavas strike in Aberdeen
Heavenly Desserts restaurant Aberdeen
Heavenly Desserts to open in Aberdeen this weekend
Police at crash
Bike and car collide on Aberdeen's King George VI Bridge
Aberdeenshire mansion.
Modern Aberdeenshire mansion with a cinema could be yours for just Â£1.8m
To go with story by Adele Merson. Lynn Thomson and Tauqeer Malik have been selected to stand for Labour at the next general election. Picture shows; Lynn Thomson, Labour candidate for Aberdeen North and Tauqeer Malik, Labour candidate for Aberdeen South. . N/A . Supplied by Aberdeen Labour. Date; 18/08/2023
Aberdeen Labour leader to stand against SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn in general election
Sepa issued flood alert
Flood alerts issued as heavy rain to batter Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend
Queen Street in Aberdeen.
Council could demolish Queen Street police station to create new 'urban park'

Conversation