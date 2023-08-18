Aberdeen City Council urged to ‘listen to the public’ after bus gates petition surges past 3,000 signatures

More than 3,000 people have now signed a petition calling for the new priority bus routes in Aberdeen city centre to be scrapped.

As the final works for the new bus gates are being carried out in the city, residents are expressing their growing anger at the plans.

Only four days ago, a petition to scrap the new bus gates was set up, which has now reached more than 3,000 signatures.

Another two petitions have also been launched, further highlighting the problems the plans could create within the city centre.

Response sends ‘firm message’ to council

The new measures have been widely criticised with MSP Liam Kerr saying the plans have “no clear logic” to them.

The founder of the fastest growing petition Scrap the New Bus Gates – Keep Aberdeen Accessible, David Laing, said the bus gates would hamper businesses and reduce footfall.

He added it also appears there would be no blue badge exemption in place.

Commenting on the petition’s progress so far, he said the thousands of signatures marked a major milestone.

Mr Laing said: â€œThe petition has gone from strength to strength, reaching over 3,000 signatures within days.

“Its success sends the councilâ€™s leadership a firm message against the new bus gates.

“While pressing ahead with unpopular, damaging decisions appears to be common practice for the council administration, I remain hopeful that for once they listen to the public and scrap the new bus gates.

“Failure to remove them would be to the detriment of many businesses and further disadvantage people with disabilities.”

No plans to amend bus gates

Two other petitions were also set up with similar goals in mind.

Last year, Jo Evans launched Stop Aberdeen City Council’s plans for Guild Street Bus Gates and has reached over 400 signatures so far.

Another petition, focused on blue badge holders, has nearly 30 signatures.

No Bus Gates for Blue Badge Holders was set up by Aberdeen University’s Gaudie news editor Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco and urges councillors to let blue badge holders use the bus gates.

Despite the apparent anger towards the new measures, Aberdeen City Council said earlier this week there were no plans at this time to amend them.