Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Changes to Fraserburgh business park plans recommended for refusal by Aberdeenshire Council

If approved, the council said it would "result in a substandard junction" and be "to the detriment of road safety".

By Chris Cromar
South Harbour Road Fraserburgh, with cars on road.
The new development will be based next to South Harbour Road in Fraserburgh.

Calls to make changes to plans for a new Fraserburgh business park – approved last year – has been recommended for refusal by council chiefs.

Proposals by Portside Quays Limited for four new buildings, including a new headquarters and centre of excellence for the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, was given the go-ahead by Aberdeenshire Council in March last year.

Tomorrow, the Banff and Buchan area committee will consider an application by agent Colaren Homes Limited to make changes to vehicle access to the site.

Plans for Portside Quays.
The plans that were approved by Aberdeenshire Council last year. Image: Portside Quays.

The planning application that was passed for the the two-acre site stipulated that a signal-controlled junction would be needed for the development, which is based in Fraserburgh’s South Harbour Road area.

Aberdeenshire Council said these conditions would be “in the interests of road safety”.

However, a supporting planning statement by Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects said that a simple priority junction “will suffice in this instance”.

‘Result in a substandard junction’

Aberdeenshire Council noted that this was considered by road bosses during the planning application stage, but was rejected, as it would “result in a substandard junction” and be “to the detriment of road safety”.

Another stumbling block was the estimated traffic flows for the site, with the authority being able to relax some elements of criteria if it is expected to be no more than 300 vehicles a day.

However, this site is predicted to be nearly 20 times more than this, and is anticipated to be 5,300 vehicles per day.

Outside of Fraserburgh Business Centre.
The Scottish White Fish Producers Association is currently based at the Fraserburgh Business Centre. Image: Google Maps.

In the planning document, Aberdeenshire Council said that they “cannot” accept any relaxation due to it being an “individual junction” on the main arterial route between the A90 trunk road to Fraserburgh harbour.

It also states that the plans do not match with other nearby retail outlets on South Harbour Road, i.e. Aldi and Tesco.

‘Most significant development’

Portside Quays Limited claims to have considered a roundabout junction, saying that this option was “unviable” due to issues over cost and third-party ownership of nearby grounds.

However, Aberdeenshire Council claims that “no evidence” has been provided to support this decision.

A spokesman for applicants Colrean Homes Limited said the business park is “probably the most significant development in Fraserburgh for a generation”.

