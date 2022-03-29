Promise of ‘enormous benefits’ for Fraserburgh as plans for new national fish HQ are approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new seafood “centre of excellence” and headquarters for a national fish producer are being tipped to turn the tide for Fraserburgh’s economy.

Councillors yesterday backed proposals described as “another big step” in the regeneration of the Broch.

Portside Quays Limited had applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for four new buildings on a disused site at South Harbour Road, next to the miniature railway and a stone’s throw from the coast.

The Scottish White Fish Producers Association (SWFPA), the largest fishing association in Europe, will use the largest of them as its new headquarters.

What will complex feature?

The new two-storey facility is expected to feature a seafood “centre of excellence” – providing training for careers in the fishing industry.

A second office will be built along with two smaller business units, however no occupants have been found for them so far.

The application was unanimously supported by the Banff and Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday, March 29.

New offices in Fraserburgh ‘much-needed’

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair has been hoping to see the large patch of unused land developed for many years.

She said: “It’s been too long a neglected area, bringing little value to the town.

“The Scottish White Fish Producers Association HQ is another hugely important project.

“It will anchor the importance of the north-east in future proofing the fishing and processing industries for the whole of the UK – bringing employment opportunities and training for our fishermen.”

Mrs Mair added: “The other proposed new buildings are also much-needed.

“We have a real scarcity of available units, which stifles growth, and it is hoped that this will begin to address that shortfall.

“It’s another big step in the regeneration of Fraserburgh and its industrial and commercial opportunites.”

SWFPA HQ will net new jobs for Fraserburgh

Fellow Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping said the development was “good news for the town”.

He added: “This site has been derelict for so long, I think this should be a massive improvement and it brings all sorts of benefits to the town – including jobs.”

Prior to the meeting, the plan received the backing of the Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners.

In a letter, the harbour office said the proposal “has been a long-held ambition for Fraserburgh”.

SWFPA scheme will ‘stimulate investment’ in Fraserburgh

It added: “It will bring enormous benefits to the town such as teaching people fish processing skills, and it will include a product development facility.

“It will also provide training for a wide variety of courses e.g. health and safety, life-saving, fire-fighting and watch-keeping.

“This can provide an invaluable route into employment for local people, in particular school and college leavers who are looking to take up a career in the fishing industry both on and offshore.”

It added: “This proposed development will stimulate investment and regeneration in the town, and it will help Fraserburgh be a major player in sectors such as fishing and offshore renewables.”

You can see the planning application here.