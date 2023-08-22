Late-night raider jailed after stealing £12,000 worth of alcohol and tobacco from store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late-night raider jailed after stealing £12,000 worth of alcohol and tobacco from store

Jamie Selfridge was caught when a quick-thinking Cove resident heard a loud bang and started filmed the break-in with his mobile phone.

By David McPhee
The Cove Premier Store that had the break-in
Jamie Selfridge admitted stealing £12,000 worth of alcohol and tobacco from the Premier Store in Cove. Image: Google.

A man who stole more than £12,000 of alcohol and tobacco during a late-night break-in has been jailed.

Jamie Selfridge appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted raiding the Premier Store in Cove by wrenching open the metal shutter and breaking a window.

The 34-year-old was caught when a quick-thinking member of the public heard a loud bang and filmed the break-in.

When Selfridge was located by police he was wearing the same clothes and was still in possession of some of the stolen items.

Tobacco cabinet was damaged

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that a member of the public looked out of his window at around 3.15am on February 26 this year after he heard a loud noise on Loirston Road.

He saw a grey Hyundai and several men, who he thought looked suspicious, so he began filming on his phone.

“The complainer observed two men walk from the direction of the store and get into the car before driving off,” Ms Simpson said.

The witness then called the police to report what he had seen.

When police arrived they found the metal roller door had been opened halfway and the lower glass panel of the front door had been broken.

The officers entered the store and found the tobacco cabinet had been damaged and a number of the drawers were removed.

CCTV footage from the shop showed Selfridge, along with other men, stealing alcohol, tobacco and foreign currency.

They were also able to identify Selfridge from the footage.

Clothing was the giveaway

Later that day, officers were informed that Selfridge had been spotted by CCTV operators on School Road in Aberdeen and he was wearing the same clothing he was seen in during the break-in.

Ms Simpson told the court that during the raid, alcohol and tobacco worth £12,260 and $1,000 of currency were taken.

Selfridge pleaded guilty to three charges of theft alongside two charges of behaving in a threatening manner towards shop workers in Aberdeen.

He also admitted two counts of repeatedly spitting at police officers as they tried to arrest him.

‘Value of goods stolen is significant’

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward Nutt told the court that his client “accepts that a custodial sentence is inevitable today”.

“Mr Selfridge is a man who has struggled all his adult life with substance abuse,” he said.

“It forms the background of these offences and the great majority of his offending.

“The value of goods stolen is significant and he knows he has a bad record for offending.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan pointed out the high value of the stolen items taken by Selfridge and told him this was a “matter of significance”.

He sentenced Selfridge, of Cairncry Road, Aberdeen, to three years and two months in prison.

