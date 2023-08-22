Crews extinguish late night shed fire in Bucksburn

Fire crews were called out to a shed blaze in the Bucksburn area overnight.

The fire service was made aware of a wooden shed on fire on Howes View just before midnight.

One appliance was sent to the scene where crews used one main reel jet and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed the fire had spread to other nearby shed buildings.

She said: “We were called to reports of a shed fire on Howes View in Bucksburn at 11.59pm.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire and left the scene by 12.55am.”

Police were made aware of the incident and confirmed no further action will be taken.